Little rain to come this week

More rain is on the way for towns along the coast from Kalbarri to Perth from tomorrow.
Up to 25 milimetres is forecast for the coast and up to 15mm in a broader area encompassing Northampton, Moora and York.
As the rain moves to the south east, up to 15mm may also be felt in Hyden, Lake Grace, as well as the coast between Bremer Bay and Esperance.
Much of the South West Land Division is expected to receive less than 10mm.
From Wednesday until Saturday, showers are expected to bring less than 5mm of rainfall.
Next week, another 50mm across seven days may be recorded on the coast between Geraldton and Albany, while another 25mm may be on the way for the Wheatbelt and Great Southern areas.
The Southeast Coastal region is likely to receive up to 15mm over next week.
