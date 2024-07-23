Wheatbelt planting events attract volunteers from far and wide

More than 120 volunteers braved cold conditions to participate in two revegetation weekend events in the Wheatbelt recently.
Co-ordinated by Activate The Wheatbelt (Activate) the plantings were held at Highbury in June and Gabbin earlier this month.
Activate is a volunteer based organisation that has been operational for many years organising community events in the Wheatbelt region with a focus on planting trees to repair the widespread degradation of Wheatbelt landscapes.
The group has been governed by Avongro since 2014.
Liz Kingdon is the secretary of Avongro, she coordinated these two planting events.
She said Avongro was set up a few years ago to focus on revegetation on private land in the Avon region.
"The two revegetation events held this winter were successful, we are grateful for the volunteers and for the rain," Ms Kingdon said.
"You simply can't afford to plant in very dry landscapes if the seedlings don't get any follow up watering to survive.
"The first weekend event was at Highbury, on the Arthur River system, a part of the landscape that we know in the Wheatbelt has become quite salinised.
"At Gabbin, which is the very heart of Wheatbelt country, were planted on a farm landscape for a private landholder with an emphasis on planting eastern Wheatbelt species."
Ms Kingdon said Activate has worked with Hugh and Dee Morgan on their farm for many years.
"Over the past four years we've been doing creek lines and sandy hiltops and areas on the Morgan property," she said.
"These are areas of a farm that historically shouldn't have been cleared because they weren't the most productive areas, making them good to rehabilitate and regenerated the Morgan's property."
Ms Kingdon said both weekends were filled with high energy, live music, DJs, time spent around the fireplace and delicious wholesome food.
"Activate has a core crew of about 10 people," she said.
"But more than 40 people attended our event in Highbury where we planted 25,000 seedlings over the weekend.
"And in Gabbin more than 80 people volunteered their time over a weekend when we planted 34,000 native trees and shrubs.
"Species we planted included native eucalypts, acacias and melaleucas, as well as some bottle brushes, and saltbush in saline areas."
Ms Kingdon said Activate was able to secure funding for the on-ground work and the plants only.
"There are funds for the trees but not for the manpower or the event," she said.
"The farmers have to prepare the landscape for the trees that's their contribution.
"We got funding from State Natural Resource Management (NRM) for Gabbin and the South West NRM for Highbury."
Anyone interested in volunteering for future events can follow Active the Wheatbelt on Facebook.
