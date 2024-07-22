Natural enemies the focus of Amber's research

Swinging a net through a paddock or being up to her ears in canola is often where you will find Amber Balfour-Cunningham if not there she is likely looking down the barrel of a microscope or chatting with a farmer, agronomist or fellow researcher.
Ms Balfour-Cunningham is a Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) research scientist.
She is currently on study leave as a PhD student at The University of Western Australia (UWA) School of Agriculture and Environment.
She was also a recipient of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Research Scholarship, working with supervisors from, and in collaboration with, UWA, DPIRD and CSIRO.
Ms Balfour-Cunningham said she recognised gaps in the knowledge around using insect natural enemies to manage crop pests in Australia, so is focusing her research into investigating methods to monitor and predict the level of control natural enemy predators and parasitoids have on insect pest populations.
More specifically her area of research is 'Monitoring and prediction of natural enemies of Diamondback moth (DBM) in canola'.
"My focus is on parasitoid wasps of DBM larvae, however I am also monitoring winged natural enemies with predatory life stages which are hoverflies, lady bird beetles and lacewings, as well as recording any DBM egg parasitoid wasps," Ms Balfour-Cunningham.
"Predatory natural enemies can eat the DBM eggs and larvae in the crop.
"DBM parasitoid wasps, like the creature in the 'Alien' movie, lay their eggs inside living DBM, the wasp larvae then hatch and consume their host from the inside out, using it to grow into a wasp which can reduce crop damage and kills the DBM."
Ms Balfour-Cunningham said many of these natural enemies could be purchased from commercial insectaries online and said farmers as horticultural growers and home gardeners, purchased them as a pest control measure.
She said currently the DBM larvae parasitoid wasps were only available from one store and are quite expensive.
"I am finding some of these larval parasitoid wasps occur naturally, and for free, in some WA canola crops," she said.
"Part of my research is looking at where and at what levels natural enemies are occurring, where they aren't, how to know if they are there and understand why they are in some canola crops and not others.
"These parasitoid wasps are quite small, from five to seven millimetres and difficult to see in the crop without knowledge of monitoring methods and what to look for."
Ms Balfour-Cunningham put the call out via social media for farmers to contact her if they are willing to meet with her on their property and participate in her research.
During these visits she is looking at the wasps to see their impacts on DBM at different times in the season.
"I am looking for canola crops planned to have low or no post-emergent insecticide inputs to select for this project," she said.
"Participation requires allowing visits for sweep netting and set up of insect monitoring traps in the crop, including sticky traps and new monitoring methods.
"Your pest and natural enemy counts will be shared with you after each visit, requiring only crop information such as variety, sowing date, and any insecticide spray use."
Having just returned to her home base in Northam, Ms Balfour-Cunningham has travelled to farming areas near Esperance and Albany in recent weeks.
One canola farmer who answered Ms Balfour-Cunningham's call was Michael Hart from Dalyup, north west of Esperance.
Mr Hart has some sheep, but focuses mostly on cropping, predominantly canola on rotation with cereals.
For the past decade he has focused on growing his crops with the least amount of chemical input as possible using alternative options he believes are beneficial to his current and future crops as well as his own health.
Mr Hart was happy for Ms Balfour-Cunningham to inspect his canola crops, and she said her visit was at the perfect time too according to the crop's growth stage.
"Canola plants can recover from leaf damage by DBM but the danger point is when the crop is flowering," Ms Balfour-Cunningham said.
"The DBM eat the flower heads and this affects yield."
Both Ms Balfour-Cunningham and Mr Hart were thrilled to find parasitoid wasps naturally in the environment in his canola.
"As Mr Hart has only had to spray insecticide once on his canola in 10 years, I am helping with monitoring for parasitoid wasps and DBM," Ms Balfour-Cunningham.
"For DBM, there are established spray thresholds based on sweep net counts and when we stepped in the paddock we saw some in the crop and found more through sweep netting.
"It was very exciting."
Ms Balfour-Cunningham said she was looking forward to working with more farmers, like Mr Hart.
"I am always seeking growers interested in biological control," she said.
"In my experience, whether it's for ISCC certification premiums, economic reasons, an interest in regenerative farming or other reasons, WA canola growers are already using some integrated pest management methods and are interested to know more about natural enemies."
Mr Hart said Ms Balfour-Cunningham's timing was perfect as he was at the point of deciding how to proceed with pest control on his crops.
"I have had DBM before and I did spray with an Integrated Pest Management product that was meant to keep the beneficials," Mr Hart said.
"There are no hard and fast rules as I am not an organic farmer, but my decisions are all predicated by the fact that we are in a high rainfall zone, we get cooler springs and spring rain so all those things favour lower reproduction cycles for insects.
"I am growing canola high density so we're one and two rotation canola, cereal, canola, cereal.
"Amber said once these wasps are in an area they decide to stay and when she came out I was coming up to doing a DBM spray using a product that protects the beneficials, now we will monitor the population and see how it goes with the thresholds."
