Industry Funding Scheme Management Committees seek new members

Expressions of interest are now open for new members to the State's three Industry Funding Schemes' (IFS) Management Committees to address pest and disease threats in Western Australia.
The IFS committees oversee the management of each scheme and play an integral role in determining which pest and disease threats require action, how to deal with these threats and industry funding arrangements.
The process allows producers to raise funds to self-manage priority pests and disease threats that may affect business viability and sustainability.
The Cattle IFS committee has a producer representative vacancy, the Grains, Seeds and Hay IFS has vacancies for a producer and/or a supply chain representative, while the Sheep and Goat IFS committee seeks a producer, preferably with footrot knowledge.
Grains Seeds and Hay Industry Funding Scheme deputy chair Hellene McTaggart encouraged producers, growers and supply chain participants with a passion for protecting their industry to apply.
"With global pest and disease risks increasing, the IFS Management Committees have never been so important," Ms McTaggart said.
"The schemes currently have several programs underway to address priority pest and disease threats, including skeleton weed, Johne's disease, bovine tuberculosis and the footrot control program.
"These committees also play a key role in the management of potential future pest and disease incursions," she said.
For more information and to apply to be a member of an Industry Funding Scheme Management Committee visit www.industryfundingschemes.org.
Applications close 8pm Wednesday, July 31.
