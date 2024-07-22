Farm Weekly
Home/News

Industry Funding Scheme Management Committees seek new members

July 22 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expressions of interest are now open for new members to the States three Industry Funding Schemes Management Committees.
Expressions of interest are now open for new members to the States three Industry Funding Schemes Management Committees.

Expressions of interest are now open for new members to the State's three Industry Funding Schemes' (IFS) Management Committees to address pest and disease threats in Western Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.