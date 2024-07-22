Outstanding cropping on 1365ha farm, north of Lake Grace

Tankhill is an outstanding, 1365-hectare cropping property at Kuender.
It is 27 kilometres north of Lake Grace on the Kulin-Lake Grace Road and 280km to the port of Albany and Albany City, with bitumen road frontage.
Lake Grace has a range of services farmers require, including numerous ag suppliers, general stores, a school, sporting facilities and more.
Tankhill has been listed for sale by Zephyr Real Estate, with a sale price of $4.9 million.
Zephyr Real Estate sales advisors Neville Tutt and Peter Hassell said the property has been with the owners since 1995.
They now wish to scale down and retire to the South Coast.
The total area of 1365ha is all cleared bar small areas of shade and shelter.
The estimated cleared pastured area is 1320ha, which could be increased by moving some fencing and some general improvements.
According to a Digital Agriculture Services report, the grazing country is estimated at 1340ha.
Tankhill has had a good range of Nungarin and Geraldton clovers over the years, and clover seed has been harvested from the property.
Soil types are mixed and comprise sandy duplex soils, ironstone gravelly soils and sandy gravel soils.
Original vegetation is a mix of mallee, gimlet, and tamar.
Rainfall over many years has averaged about 330 millimetres.
Early rains have set the property up for a good to above-average year at this stage.
Tankhill has an excellent water supply, including two scheme water connections, 11 dams, two soaks, two winter dams and two 10,000-litre water tanks.
The scheme water makes this property drought-proof.
It is well fenced with 11 main paddocks and two smaller holding paddocks and most of the boundary fencing is in excellent condition, with some new.
Internal fencing is of a good standard in most areas.
The new fencing is seven-line Ringlock on steel posts.
Improvements are adequate and comprise a brick and corrugated iron homestead, which is sound and liveable though needing renovation.
The steel and iron machinery shed has a concrete floor, power connected, and a four-stand shearing shed at one end.
A set of sheep yards is attached to the shed, with other sheep yards to be erected if required.
There is a concrete, sliding roof fertiliser shed with an estimated capacity of 150 to 200 tonnes, two 2000 bushel silos, and two 600bu silos.
In the 2024 season, about 1100h was cropped to canola and other mixed grains, the balance is pasture running 1200 ewes and lambs.
Fertiliser over the years was determined by the seasonal conditions.
Pastures have received fertiliser over most years and the crop country received mainly Agras and trace elements at 100-120 kilograms per hectare.
Shire rates are $7602 and water rates are $800 per annum.
Tankhill is an outstanding property, which sits high up in the landscape with gentle undulation, and an average height above sea level of 327 metres.
It offers good and adequate improvements and wide, open and gently undulating country, well-suited to cropping.
