Outstanding cropping on 1365ha farm, north of Lake Grace

July 22 2024 - 4:23pm
Tankhill has an estimated cleared pastured area of 1320 hectares, which could be increased by moving some fencing and a general cleanup.
Tankhill is an outstanding, 1365-hectare cropping property at Kuender.

