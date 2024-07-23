Other countries better equipped for workforce changes

Addressing agriculture's workforce woes by encouraging those from non-agricultural backgrounds has been part of the research focus of one of WA's Nuffield Scholarship recipients, Kathryn Fleay.
Ms Fleay, who lives and works in York, as an agronomy and operations manager for Living Farm, was a Nuffield Scholarship recipient in 2021.
The scholarship took her to North America and Europe to explore how other countries address labour and skills shortages, and what is being done to attract, upskill and retain the next generation of workers and most importantly, what can Australia learn from these countries.
"Young people will play a pivotal role in driving innovation, sustainability, food security, and addressing the changing dynamics of the agricultural workforce," Ms Fleay said.
"That's why it's so important that we nurture their participation and experiences in agriculture."
In the report, Ms Fleay shared examples of initiatives and programs offered by education providers and farms across the world, as well as recommendations for the Australian agricultural industry to consider.
Ms Fleay wrote about consumer education, how the agricultural workforce is changing, the current experiences of workers, as well as how future workers are exposed to the industry and work experience, internships and exchange programs.
The introduction of automation and artificial intelligence require emerging ag workers to have a whole new set of skills which may not have been previously required, and to be skilled in a wide range of areas.
"Driven by advancements in technology and the increasing pressures of environmental and societal demands, professionals in these sectors require new skills to adapt and thrive," Ms Fleay said.
During her travels, she spoke to Dominique Fave, a pig farmer in France, who believes ag tech and robotics can increase staff retention and attract a new generation of employees to the farm, but also said worker competence needed to improve.
However Ms Fleay's research found that agricultural degrees in other countries better prepared students to meet industry demands.
She believes industry should work with tertiary institutions to provide opportunities for students to gain real world experiences through work placements, internships and graduate programs.
These experiences were shown to have increased a students confidence, maturity and problem solving skills.
Internships where young professionals work in roles they may not have once considered, are helping to bring people with passions as diverse as information technology and biology into the agricultural workforce.
"Being exposed to these opportunities while still studying is allowing a diverse pool of graduates into agricultural roles," Ms Fleay said.
"This was evident in many universities and colleges throughout Canada, United States, Europe and the United Kingdom."
Although skilled workers were in high demand, unskilled workers were more readily available to work.
Ms Fleay found if tertiary education requirements posed a barrier to entry into the workforce, unskilled workers were likely to be deterred from the industry altogether.
Her report also highlights the need to promote diversity and to welcome young people from diverse backgrounds to provide fresh perspectives and ideas to the industry.
"I saw some great examples overseas of programs and individual efforts to dispel misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding careers in agriculture," Ms Fleay said.
Many young people were not from an ag background and felt isolated or excluded due to their lack of experience.
She cites a survey conducted in the UK by Claire Toogood, which found feelings of exclusion in new graduates working in agriculture was due to either or a combination of coming from a non-agricultural background, or being in a demographic which was underrepresented within the industry.
In her research, Ms Fleay said mentoring programs were needed to assist non-agricultural background employees in their transition into the workforce.
Exposure to agriculture not only shows students and young people that agriculture can be a career path, and even if it's not one they choose to go down, they come out with a greater appreciation and understanding of agriculture, which is shared with family and friends, and contributes to a positive consumer mindset.
In Australia, the number of ag graduates had stagnated, and job vacancies outweighed the supply of students.
Ms Fleay said there were six job vacancies for every agriculture student graduate, making the job market highly competitive.
She again quoted Ms Toogood's survey, which found it was imperative to have exceptional leadership and training opportunities, flexibility around work hours and hybrid working environments to be the employer of choice.
"It is clear that the industry must adapt to meet the changing demands of the agri-food supply chain and agricultural workforce," Ms Fleay concluded.
"To accomplish this, a concerted effort is required from education providers, employers, and agribusinesses to attract and retain staff."
Ms Fleay makes several recommendations around attracting and educating employees, diverse learning pathways, curriculum enhancement and government support.
These include encouraging collaboration between agribusinesses, farmers and educational institutions, making courses appealing to young people, establishing apprenticeships and government financial assistance to attract people to work in agriculture.
