Elders awards highlight wool industry, people and future insights

Events like the 31st annual Elders Supreme Clip of Sale awards highlight Elders commitment, support and involvement in agriculture in Western Australia and nationally.
Acknowledging the dedication and investment of WA wool growers is important to all involved as it shows appreciation and encourages producers, while also demonstrating the relationships and networks between growers, wool classers, industry and key stakeholders including buyers, peak bodies and educators.
Elders state livestock and wool manager, Dean Hubbard said while the WA wool industry had been faced with some tough challenges over the past year, the outlook for the coming year and beyond remained positive.
In his opening speech, Mr Hubbard said while it was hard to ignore the effects of the federal government's live export legislation, the massive show of support for WA growers and the sheep and wool industry was a huge positive factor for the industry as a result.
"We as an industry have seen a rally of support in the shape of the Keep The Sheep campaign," Mr Hubbard said.
"To those convenors and organisers behind this campaign we both commend and congratulate you and on behalf of the team at Elders, we thank you."
Taking the time to highlight the legality and benefits of the highly regulated, live sheep export trade, Mr Hubbard also drew attention to the issue of competition or rather the lack of competition the banning of the live trade will create and how it is not comparable to other states, highlighting his points by referencing the Victorian sheep industry.
"The team at Elders fully understands and acknowledges that WA is a very different market place to those within other states," Mr Hubbard said.
"To give a little perspective I highlight Victoria, whose current flock numbers are not to dissimilar to our own.
"Victoria has 19 processors, WA has six.
"Victoria processes 11 million sheep and lambs, WA processes 4.2 million."
He said the elimination of the competition provided by live export in WA was a big issue however, because of the decision made in the last few weeks, it was now a mandate for the Elders team to ramp up their efforts and engagement with their WA network, processors, feedlotters, industry stakeholders and interstate counterparts.
"We will continue to foster new industry relationships to assist in providing additional competition that WA will require," Mr Hubbard said.
"I can confirm current live exporters will continue to buy sheep for their long term clients and emerging Saudi clients for as long as they are permitted to do so.
"I also note there does appear to be mounting interest from a number of local WA growers in setting up larger scale feedlots to meet the anticipated move to a more finished lamb product to meet the needs in the coming seasons."
More of the future plans and state of the Australian market was discussed by Mr Hubbard and this will be included in the full story later this week.
Finally, for 102 years Farm Weekly has existed in the agricultural news space in WA and Mr Hubbard said this has been mutually complemented by its strong and enduring relationship with Elders, from day one.
