Meet the Donnybrook lotfeeder who is a finalist in the 2024 ALFA awards

Like most country women, Cindy-Lee Dowdell wears many hats - mother, feedlot manager, provider, volunteer and fierce advocate for the next generation in agriculture.
Now the 26-year-old is humbled to have been named a finalist in the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA ) Young Lot Feeder of the Year award and Excellence in Feedlot Education medal.
Ms Dowdell joined Donnybrook's Paradise Enterprises, Paradise Beef feedlot in 2016, working her way through the ranks to manager.
Having grown up in Collie, she fell in love with agriculture, but without a farming background, she felt a successful career in the industry was too far out of reach.
"I wanted to be a veterinary nurse, but after giving that up during high school I quickly realised I hated being indoors and inside a clinic," Ms Dowdell said.
"I fell in love with cattle while working at a dairy in Harvey six months later I applied for a feedlot assistant job advertised with Paradise Enterprises.
"I thought, 'how different could it be?'"
Ms Dowdell was quick to realise otherwise, after being thrown in the deep end of feedlotting.
She described herself as "very naive" when she started out, admitting to not knowing the difference between beef and dairy cattle.
"I cried almost everyday for the first three months," Ms Dowdell said.
"It was hard work, overwhelming, physically demanding, hot and dusty.
"Gary (employer Gary Dimasi) will confirm this, he didn't think I would make it, but every time I was knocked back, I got up stronger.
"I was grateful to have been given a foot in the door in agriculture with no experience that's what motivated me."
Just as Ms Dowdell started to get into the swing of things, everything changed when a test confirmed she was pregnant.
At that moment, her entire world came crashing down, with thoughts her career was over.
"How am I supposed to be a mum and have this career? How am I supposed to have a job?," the then 19-year-old asked herself at the time.
"I can't handle this they can't keep me on if I can't do my job."
Breaking down in tears and fearing the worst, Ms Dowdell shared the news to her employers Gary and Josie Dimasi.
She didn't think it would be fair for them to keep her on shift if she couldn't do her job, but instead she was offered overwhelming support.
"You can still be a mum and have a career," the couple told her.
Their simple words of advice and support changed Ms Dowdell's outlook.
As pregnancy progressed, duties were lightened and she started to adapt to her changing body.
While on maternity leave, she continued to work on her development in the industry, studying for a certificate in beef management.
Ms Dowdell returned to work when her son Clancy was 11-months-old, assisting with livestock work and animal welfare practices.
In 2021, she was announced as one of the winners of the ABC Heywire competition and launched Empowered by Agriculture a two-day workshop held at Paradise Enterprises four times a year in a boot camp-style format.
As part of the hands-on program, participants followed a calf through the duration of the program from weaning, backgrounding, feedlotting and finally into carcase grading.
Its main goals were to help women grow their knowledge, passion and experience within their role along the beef supply chain.
A year later, Ms Dowdell and her partner Mick fell pregnant with daughter Isabella.
Pregnancy was different this time she was unwell and unable to work in the feedlot, moving onto Farmwest, Bunbury and, for a short time, the local chemist.
When Isabella was six-months-old she returned to Paradise Beef, before the Dimasis announced they were ready to take a step back from the business.
"They handed the reins over to my partner Mick, who had been working at the feedlot for nearly a decade, and I in September," Ms Dowdell said.
"They gave us the opportunity to manage it under their guidance.
"As we both came from non-farming backgrounds, we realised it would be a challenge, but one we were keen to take on.
"We both work really well together as a team and I think it has made us stronger as a family."
Ms Dowdell spends three days a week in the office doing report and book work, pen and herd management, updating software and liaising with clients.
When Isabella is in daycare, she spends more time outdoors and in the feedlot.
"I am either on the crush drafting, managing livestock coming in and going out, walking the pens, treating sick cattle and doing animal husbandry," she said.
"We recently employed an extra worker, which has been a godsend.
"Only having Isabella at childcare two days a week puts the pressure on to get the job done and can take a significant amount of time, particularly when I am on my own and Mick has his own jobs to tend to.
"We definitely couldn't be doing this without the support we have been given."
The Paradise Enterprise feedlot is licensed to hold 2000-head cattle, with 1400-head run in the old feedlot and 600-head in the sheltered dome.
They are put on an average 70-90 day program and fed a grain mix ration.
Cattle leave the property, anywhere between 440-600 kilograms, depending on the client and specifications for the market.
Ms Dowdell said she loves cattle, seeing the end result and knowing they are being provided with the best animal welfare outcomes and nutritional requirements.
"I just love knowing that we are doing the best we can to make sure this animal is looked after well during the last days of its life," she said.
"That's what Australia does well, it has such high animal welfare standards and I think we can be really proud to say we do it best through our agricultural industry.
"I want to show people, who aren't connected to the industry, what we do, why we do it, and the heart we have."
Ms Dowdell has been kept busy this year, boasting a portfolio showing just how much heart she has for the industry and what she does.
She volunteers as the WA Cattle Association sponsorship co-ordinator, attended the three-day WA Youth Cattle Camp in April, was awarded a scholarship through the WA Angus Society to attend the Tocal beef cattle assessment course in December, is a Meat & Livestock Australia red meat ambassador and last year completed her animal welfare accreditation through ALFA Feedlot TECH.
Not only that, Ms Dowdell is preparing a show steer for the Perth Royal Show and, over the past four weeks, has hosted about eight Murdoch University veterinary students for placement and she is loving every minute of it.
"Agriculture is such an amazing career because it can facilitate us through all stages of life," she said.
"When you are young you can do the cattle work, when you have a child you are able to work flexible hours, and there are so many different roles.
"I think it is an industry where, depending on their situation, women are able to have a career in which they can still change roles and move up the ladder."
Ms Dowdell is grateful to share the experience with her family and for the support offered by the Dimasis.
Without that, she said opportunities like the ALFA awards would not be possible.
"Gary and Josie have always told us to think outside the box and that's really stuck with me in feedlotting and in my life," Ms Dowdell said.
"I could have found a job somewhere else and to be honest my life could have taken a completely different course.
"Having come from nothing and to now be 26-years-old, managing a 2000-head feedlot, with my partner and having the flexibility with our kids I really do have to give Mick and myself a pat on the back."
Ms Dowdell feels like the luckiest person to have her kids and best friend by her side.
"Mick always supports me in following my dreams and goals and in wanting to make a difference," she said.
"I do not put motherhood last, it comes first to me, but in saying that I want my kids to know what it takes to work hard and have a career.
"I want my kids to look at me and say, 'my mum did that' and, when they are older, to support their partners the way they have seen their parents support each other."
Eventually, Ms Dowdell would like to be in a position where she can make a difference in the lotfeeding industry.
Anyone who has spoken to her or heard her story would argue that she already has and is.
The end goal would be for her family to have a small farm of their own, with some breeders and commercial cattle.
"Eight years isn't a long time compared to a lot of other people working within the industry, however I feel like I've been able to get a bit of a sense of each role," Ms Dowdell said.
"Working through different seasons, especially the recent drought, I have developed an interest in helping with research and development.
"I'd like to bring a bit more of our feedlot industry back over to WA.
"I feel like sometimes we do get left behind slightly, so to be able to bring that to WA farmers would be great."
The ALFA Young Lot Feeder of the Year award is designed to encourage emerging industry leaders to contribute their ideas.
As one of six finalists, Ms Dowdell will be flown to Sydney, New South Wales, for the second round of judging in August.
Three grand finalists will be announced a month later, and flown to the ALFA conference in September for the presentation of the overall winner.
The overall winner will receive a keepsake trophy, $5000 towards undertaking a professional development course or overseas study trip, and a scholarship to attend the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation's TRAIL.
Meanwhile, the ALFA Excellence in Feedlot Education medal recognises individuals who actively invest in upskilling themselves in the fundamentals of lotfeeding through eLearning.
Ms Dowdell's success follows that of Paradise Enterprises' in 2021, when the beef feedlot was crowned Australian Feedlot of the Year in the under 3000-head category.
"To be a finalist in the Young Lot Feeders award feels like a dream," Ms Dowdell said.
"It has further ignited the passion inside me and I am excited to see what the future holds.
"I also cannot wait to meet the other finalists and be surrounded by some great young minds who have a passion for the lotfeeding industry."
