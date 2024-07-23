Deadline looms for subsidised soil testing

More than 1900 farmers in South West WA's high rainfall zone have received subsidised soil testing through the Healthy Estuaries WA fertiliser management program since 2016.
Previous participants have saved an average of $12,000 per year on fertiliser costs by following fertiliser recommendations based on soil test results.
Expressions of interest for this year's program close on Sunday, July 28.
Jemma Peters, Torbay Catchment Group, works with local farmers in her area of the South Coast, promoting sustainable land use which aims to reduce nutrient loads in waterways.
"The program offers comprehensive soil testing and expert agronomic advice to help farmers develop tailored fertiliser plans," Ms Peters said.
"It's a great opportunity for farmers to make science-based decisions about what fertilisers to apply and how much.
"This gives them more autonomy in decision making and helps them save money if the soil test results show that certain areas of the farm already have enough of key nutrients like phosphorus, or identify other productivity constraints such as pH that need addressing,
"Farmers tell us that they appreciate the opportunity to network with other growers in their area and have free advice from agronomists and scientists from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development."
Bruce Radys, Oyster Harbour Catchment Group, who has worked on the program for eight years, said it had helped protect the health of local waterways from nutrient leaching.
"As well as the cost savings and pasture productivity benefits for farmers, applying only the fertiliser that's needed for plant growth, helps make sure that nutrients stay on farms and out of waterways," Mr Radys said.
"The increasing number of participants every year is a testament to farmers' desire to continually improve their production and protect the environment."
Beef, dairy and sheep grazing enterprises in Healthy Estuaries WA catchment areas are eligible for the program, with priority given to farms with at least 40 hectares of cleared, arable land.
Growers who don't meet these criteria are welcome to submit an expressions of interest to be considered for future opportunities that arise.
This program is a part of Healthy Estuaries WA, Revitalising Geographe Waterways and the Bindjareb Djilba (Peel-Harvey estuary) Protection Plan - State government programs that aim to improve the health of our estuaries.
The program is delivered in partnership by the Oyster Harbour Catchment Group, Torbay Catchment Group, Wilson Inlet Catchment Committee, Lower Blackwood Landcare, GeoCatch, Leschenault Catchment Council, Peel-Harvey Catchment Council, DPIRD and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation.
To get involved contact Torbay Catchment Group, email nrmo@torbaycatchment.org.au, go to the Healthy Estuaries WA website at estuaries.dwer.wa.gov.au/soil-testing or the website of any of the local catchment groups listed above.
