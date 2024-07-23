Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Deadline looms for subsidised soil testing

July 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Subsidised soil testing through the Healthy Estuaries WA fertiliser management program has been running since 2016.
Subsidised soil testing through the Healthy Estuaries WA fertiliser management program has been running since 2016.

More than 1900 farmers in South West WA's high rainfall zone have received subsidised soil testing through the Healthy Estuaries WA fertiliser management program since 2016.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.