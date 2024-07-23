Farm Weekly
Sporadic demand and tightening stocks

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
July 23 2024 - 4:00pm
International wheat futures have stabilised after impressive harvest results and strong US crop conditions pressure the market lower. Global wheat supplies remain tight however.
International prices continued to be weighed by the progressing northern hemisphere harvest last week and flowed through to Australian grain prices.

