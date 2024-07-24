Canola back to a premium after years

The canola market in Australia has been heavily discounted to overseas values for a long time.
In fact, most of the time, it has been since 2021.
That has now started to swing.
There are two major future markets for canola (or rapeseed) - the Canadian ICE futures and French Matif.
The Canadian canola went to a premium in Australia when they were struggling through drought, and Australian production rose dramatically.
French rapeseed has pretty much always been at a premium to Australia for most of the past decade.
This has all started to change in recent months as we move to a premium (at least for Canada).
The Canadian crop has performed this season so far, with production hitting the highest level since 2018.
On the other hand, France has had a poor season, requiring larger volumes to be imported to Europe.
Australia will fit the bill, as a largely non-GM source, and it is generally preferred over the supply from Canada.
So, with this occurring, we can see that Canada has moved to a discount to Australian values, and this shows that demand is strong for Aussie canola.
The question I always get these days from farmers - will Australian canola hit A$1000, it is doubtful for this season, but at least we are sitting at a premium.
It could be worse.
