Warning to inspect onfarm silo structures for damage

A series of high-risk incidents involving the collapse of onfarm silos has industry experts calling on graingrowers across the country to assess and either maintain or decommission older silos.
Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) grain storage extension team specialist, Chris Warrick, said while well-maintained silos could last more than 30 years, growers needed to effectively check, assess and recognise when critical storage equipment was no longer fit for purpose or had been structurally compromised.
"The potential risks to family members or farm staff if a silo fails is very serious, there are also implications for grain or other losses, so this is an issue that growers need to pay attention to," Mr Warrwick said.
"If a silo is not structurally sound, we strongly encourage growers to seek an alternative storage option, make repairs or decommission the silo to prevent further damage, injury or catastrophic failure of the silo.
"Storing pulses and fertilisers can be higher risk than cereal grains, with higher bulk density and different flow characteristics placing greater loads on silos which can cause them to fail if structural weak points are apparent in either the design, materials, corrosion, damage or modifications undertaken.
"These commodities require stronger wall sheets and/or wall supports and stronger cone bases than for cereal grains.
"Cracked concrete bases, unlevel bases, damaged silo legs or wall sheets, corroded rivets or bolts are known contributors to silos failing under load."
More information: Go to storedgrain.com.au
