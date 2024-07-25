Oat farmers asked to submit samples of fungal leaf disease to DPIRD

"If you see a visible issue with your oats, get in touch with DPIRD as soon as possible, it could be Red Leather Leaf (RLL)."
That's the message from Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) plant pathologists Kylie Chambers and Geoff Thomas.
Ms Thomas is working with Ms Chambers who leads a project focusing on RLL, which is a fungal leaf disease of oats and they are seeking examples from local growers.
"RLL is an important disease of oats in the Eastern States that was only recently confirmed in WA in 2021," Mr Thomas said.
"The disease has been found in several locations, mostly in the heavy oat growing area in and around the Narrogin district, to Wagin and those sort of areas.
"At the moment it's not something that's necessarily widely smashing crops but we encourage oat growers to be vigilant."
Investigations into RLL are part of a wider project, the National Grains Diagnostic and Surveillance Initiative (NGDSI), in collaboration with Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).
"The message is if you've got something on your oats that might be a fungal disease it could be RLL," Mr Thomas said.
"Get your samples to our team at the Northam DPIRD office.
"The Northam office has rapid infield diagnostic equipment, molecular tools to help to identify difficult to diagnose diseases that might be confused with other things as oats go red for many reasons.
"In the case of RLL, diseases like bacterial blight can be confused with RLL.
"We need to get samples in so the team can start developing the protocols and confirming the presence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.