Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Oat farmers asked to submit samples of fungal leaf disease to DPIRD

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated July 25 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRD plant pathologist Kylie Chambers is looking for field samples of Red Leather Leaf (RLL) to help develop a molecular in-field test as part of the GRDC NGDSI project.
DPIRD plant pathologist Kylie Chambers is looking for field samples of Red Leather Leaf (RLL) to help develop a molecular in-field test as part of the GRDC NGDSI project.

"If you see a visible issue with your oats, get in touch with DPIRD as soon as possible, it could be Red Leather Leaf (RLL)."

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Senior Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie and West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.