Is Perth's housing market showing its first signs of softening?

Perth's housing market could be seeing the first signs of waning demand, with the latest data showing a softening trend for the start of July.
CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said Perth was still the nation's pack leader in growth terms, with a rolling 28-day increase of 1.8 per cent, compared to a 0.4pc median price rise across Australia's capital cities.
But Ms Ezzy argued Perth's sustained growth rate would begin to degrade its relative affordability, leading to an easing in demand amid persistently high borrowing costs for prospective home buyers potentially easing some of the competition now faced by WA buyers.
The same will likely be seen in the other mid-size capitals of Brisbane and Adelaide - which have each experienced a growth rate of more than 1pc over the past three months.
Perth prices have increased by more than 2pc over the past three months.CoreLogic's latest data shows the softening trend is particularly evident nationally - with the pace of growth over the four weeks to July 18 at just 0.5pc, down from 0.7pc over the same time in June.
Ms Ezzy said sales and listings activity typically showed a seasonal easing through winter, but house value trends historically did not.
"Instead the recent easing in growth has likely been linked to persistently low consumer sentiment amid stubbornly high inflation and a rise in advertised stock levels in some markets,'' Ms Ezzy said.
House values this year have so far been buoyed by low listing levels and expectations of a rate cut later this year.
Higher monthly Consumer Price Index figures for April and May, which reflected Australia's inflation rate trend, caused the financial markets to push out their expectations of an interest rate cut this year, with the potential of a rate rise next year entering the discussion.
It means the June quarter inflation results, to be released next Wednesday, July 31, will be particularly closely analysed given the inflation rate has remained stubbornly above the Reserve Bank of Australia's target.
CoreLogic's full set of July indices will be released the following day, on August 1, which will provide the housing, real estate and financial sectors with a broader picture of how interest rate expectations are meshing with longer-term price growth trends.
"Consumers are becoming resigned to the fact interest rates could remain higher for longer,'' Ms Ezzy said.
"With many household budgets already stretched by the high cost of living and increased debt servicing costs, it's likely some potential buyers are holding off and delaying purchasing decisions until the outlook for interest rates becomes clearer, which has reduced demand and taken some heat out of the market.
"The risk of an extended period of high interest rates could see the pace of growth in home values soften or turn negative.''
Ms Ezzy said housing stock levels were starting to accumulate, reducing buyer urgency and providing them with more options and more leverage at the negotiation table.
That trend was most evident in the Sydney and Melbourne markets, and less likely to have a big impact in the mid-sized capitals, she said.
"Despite the easing in the pace of growth, outside of a few exceptions, we are still recording positive capital appreciation across most markets, and the fundamental supply and demand mismatch continues to support value growth,'' Ms Ezzy said.
