Affordable suburbs in Perth's southern fringes are selling the fastest

The Real Estate Institute of WA (REIWA) has released its analysis of Perth's top-performing and most in-demand suburbs for the 2023/24 financial year, with affordable suburbs in the city's southern and eastern fringes selling the fastest.
REIWA said the Perth property market performed well in 2023/24, with 54,307 preliminary settled sales of houses, units and land for the year.
Despite a perceived shortage of homes for sale, REIWA data shows the number of sales for 2023-24 will likely exceed the previous financial year.
The 2023/24 settled sales result was just 3.9pc lower than the 2022/23 financial year, with the gap expected to close as more properties settle in the next few months.
REIWA chief executive officer Cath Hart said while active listings remained low throughout 2023-24, newly-listed properties still came to the market in reasonable numbers.
"People are still selling, but homes are being snapped up in record timeframes so the number of properties advertised at any time appears low," Ms Hart said.
"The median house sale price set a new record month-after-month over the financial year and is $665,000 for the year to June 2024.
"This is 18.8pc higher than at the end of the 2022-23 financial year.
"The median unit sale price increased 11.3pc year-on-year to reach $445,000, just $5000 below the previous record of $450,000 in 2014.
"We expect this record to be broken in the next few months."
Viveash, in the City of Swan, recorded the highest year-on-year median house price growth at 40.9pc to reach $620,000.
Cooloongup, Leda, Hillman and Orelia are the fastest-selling suburbs, with an annual median selling time of five days.
Houses in these suburbs have a median price range of $500,000 to $550,000, with a year-on-year price rise of 23.2pc-39.5pc.
"Affordability remains a focus for buyers and this is reflected in the makeup of the top 10 suburbs for house price growth," Ms Hart said.
"The majority have a median sale price below Perth's median and only two have a median house sale price over $1 million.
"It indicates strong demand for suburbs in more affordable price brackets."
"Demand is also reflected in their selling times.
"The more affordable suburbs on the list have a median time on the market that is nearly half that of the suburbs with a median over $1m."
Ms Hart said the REIWA data added to others confirming the appetite and ability of homebuyers to buy property in Perth and showed price was important, and buyers were prepared to act quickly when they saw value.
"Affordability also came to the fore in the fastest selling list, with all top 10 suburbs recording a median house sale price below $550,000," Ms Hart said.
"Houses sold in a median of less than a week for all the suburbs on the list."High demand also saw these suburbs record strong price growth."
