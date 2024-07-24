The national dog sled competition was a barking success for organisers

Leading dog sled competitors from around the country made their way to the Sprigg family's North Wialki property recently for the Australian Sleddog Sport Association National Championships.
By every metric, it was a hugely successful event, said WA Sleddog Sports Association president, Jamelia Bramwell.
"We are extremely proud to have quite a big committee there's about 12 of us all together, and everybody has worked really hard to get it organised from the beginning and get this event off the ground," Ms Bramwell said.
"We've been working on it for about 18 months, so it was a huge effort but it ran really well."
Ms Bramwell said in the days following the event, the ASSA received praise for the smooth professionalism of the event.
"We're over the moon about it," she said.
There were 12 divisions throughout the competition, with the winners being:
