Legislation and price volatility lead to flock reduction in Western Australia

It has been 24 days since the Federal government's controversial legislation to ban Australia's live sheep by sea export trade passed the Senate late at night on July 1, after winning the support of the Greens and crossbenchers.
Labor's Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, which will end the industry by May 1, 2028, will at some point be returned to the lower house to be ticked off before passing into law.
The result of the rushed vote was a contributing factor for two well-known Western Australian agricultural industry figures to dip their toes into the Federal political process by taking the first step vying for Liberal Party preselection in the electorates of Swan and Bullwinkel.
High-profile grain producer and industry advocate Mic Fels joined The Livestock Collective director, veterinarian and Keep The Sheep campaigner Holly Ludeman, who has continued the momentum of successful campaign.
The Keep The Sheep campaign had amassed 74,325 signatures as of 5pm July 23 and $440,565.70 raised to assist with the campaign.
Keep The Sheep has said the WA sheep industry is facing a significant decline as producers plan to reduce ewe numbers due to market volatility and the upcoming live sheep export ban.
If numbers dwindle severely, this would have long-term impacts on the national flock Western Australia's sheep industry faces significant decline.
According to a Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) survey, WA sheep producers have confirmed their intentions to drop ewe numbers, citing the volatility of prices, operating conditions, and concerns around the live sheep export ban.
The Sheep Producer Intentions Survey was designed by MLA and AWI to support the industry with reliable data and is used by MLA and the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
It is one of the inputs into the MLA sheepmeat industry forecasting models.
Producer feedback was sought from May 1 to June 3, initially conducted online, where 2362 producers from across Australia responded and then had a follow up phone call.
Survey findings revealed WA sheep producers planned to substantially reduce ewe numbers, with the decision driven by a combination of market volatility, challenging operating conditions and the upcoming live sheep export ban.
Regional sentiment divulged WA producers had exhibited the most negative outlook nationwide, with sentiment scores of -38 for the wool industry and -64 for the sheep meat industry.
Answers pointed to price volatility and government policies, the live export ban in particular, as the reason for this pessimism in WA.
Nationally, the story was not too dissimilar, with 19 per cent of producers having reported government policies had influenced their decisions and 12pc specifically citing the live sheep export ban.
The negativity had a definite impact on flock numbers with the survey reporting WA's ewe flock was expected to decrease by 27pc.
This would see the current ewe flock figure of 9.07 million would fall to 6.63m in the next year.
Taking the biggest hit, and keeping in line with the live export ban being a driving force, the WA wether flock was projected to decline by 49pc, taking it from 1.54m to 787,388 by 2025.
These figures contrast sharply with Queensland, the only State anticipating an increase in wether numbers.
Despite an overall improvement in producer sentiment since October 2023, driven by better commodity prices, the sentiment remained below levels seen in May 2023.
Queensland (+33), New South Wales (+21), and Victoria (+12) maintained positive outlooks, in contrast to South Australia (-1), Tasmania (-5), and Western Australia (-64), that continued to face significant challenges.
MLA manager for market information, Stephen Bignell, highlighted the widespread impact of the forthcoming export ban.
"WA producers are forecasting a decrease in breeding ewe flock numbers in the next 12 months, a result which may have ongoing impacts for the national flock," Mr Bignell said.
"Price volatility, inconsistent weather and various political discussions have had a varied impact on producer sentiment across the country."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.