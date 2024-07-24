Possibly the strongest cattle sale seen this season at Boyanup

The real estate industry's mantra for success is 'location, location, location', so the store cattle industry should adopt the mantra of 'quality, quality and weight.'
The Elders July store cattle sale at Boyanup last week proved the accuracy of this, with the quality and suitable weight cattle selling possibly the strongest seen this selling season, however when quality and weight dropped, so did interest and price.
Quality beef steers attracted strong competition with the recent rain and emerging grass drawing extra grazier support to add to the strong agent and lotfeeder purchases.
Beef steers sold to $1639 with a top liveweight price of 412c/kg.
Beef heifers of the right weight reached $1442 and 380c/kg to be up by 28c/kg on recent sales.
First cross steers also sold well to top at $1642 and 336c/kg, a lift of about $71 and 32c/kg.
Heavier type Friesian steers made to $1237 with 240c/kg the peak, a small increase of 2c/kg, but values dropped rapidly for lighter weights, making them cheaper buying.
Appraisal beef steers sold to $890 under fair competition.
Dairy poddies found the going tough, although a rare top of $410 was paid for one quality line, but many pens made more regular prices at about the $100 mark.
First cross heifers suitable for future breeders saw a top of $700 paid for an older line with age and size.
Graham Brown was a major buyer for several orders, starting with the first pen of 16 Charolais weighing 464kg from D Holllins, Ferguson, that returned $1568 at 338c/kg to kick start the sale.
It was a couple of pens on another three Angus steers of 496kg from Mr Hollins that Mr Brown paid the top beef price of $1639 and 330c/kg.
SALE SUMMARY
He quickly added another four pens paying to $1426 and 310c/kg for Simmental steers weighing 460kg from NC Trigwell, Boyanup.
Two pens sold by TJ Billinghurst cost $1400 and $1396, with all going to Princess Royal feedlot, South Australia.
Warren Pensini, Wyloo Pastoral, Boyup Brook, was the first of the graziers to buy, snapping up the second pen of ten steers weighing 433kg from Tarcunda Dairy, paying $1621 at 374c/kg.
Jacques Martinson, Elders Busselton/Margaret River, was a strong contender early, snapping up several pens in the first run.
Four steers weighing 401kg from S & MR Miles made $1396 at 348c/kg, with another four sold by Loui Fontana making $1532 and 382c/kg.
Caris Park, Pinjarra, put together a number of lines, starting with five steers weighing 344kg from Glenwood Estate, Busselton, with these costing $1355 and 394c/kg.
Later in the sale, Caris Park paid the top of 412c/kg for eight Murray Grey steers weighing 265kg to return $1094 to vendor Hilltop Greys.
A number of pens of cattle were sold by M Tosana, Mullalyup, with Mr Brown buying two at $1261 and $1198.
Normally a buyer of heavier cattle, Kookabrook Livestock sold a line of 12 steers weighing 362kg bought by Mr Martinson for $1379 and 380c/kg.
Rodney Galati, Brunswick, started his day when buying a pen of eight Angus from P & A McLeay, Busselton, with the 346kg steers costing $1336 and 386c/kg.
Mr Galati got the beef heifer section off to a flyer when buying the first pen of 10 from Tarcunda Dairy for the double top of $1442 and 380c/kg.
Losing bidder, Wyloo Pastoral, bought the next pen of Tarcunda heifers, paying $1437 and 364kg for eight weighing 398kg.
Shortly after, a line of 14 Angus heifers from Callanish Grazing, Donnybrook, went to Wyloo Pastoral when the 357kg heifers sold for $1324 and 370c/kg.
Craig Martin, Elders Brunswick/Harvey, was one of the many Elders agents supporting the sale and paid $1339 for a single heifer sold account Smart Farms, before adding three from Glenwood Estate, Busselton, at $1266.
Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, was a strong supporter on the lighter weight females buying numerous pens, with two Angus heifers from DD & EM Hutton the first, costing $625 and 200c/kg.
By sale end, Mr Pollock had secured more than 20 lines of cattle for several different clients, including bucket-reared calves from CA Panetta, Harvey, to a top of $467.
Proving the accuracy of the drafting team, the first pen of first cross beef steers topped the section when the four steers weighing 547kg from AD, NG & KA Stirrat made $1642 after Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, bid to 300c/kg.
Another six from Elgin Dairies also joined those at $1484 and 304c/kg.
A line weighing 265kg from Kingsley McSwain, Busselton, made the top of 336c/kg when Mr Martin bid this to pay $892 for the 15 head in the pen.
Again, the drafting team excelled with the first line of Friesian steers topping at $1237 when Alex Tunstill, Elders Capel, bid to 240c/kg for the steers weighing 515kg.
Mr Tunstill then paid $1120 and $1104 for two lines from M Tosana.
Terry Tarbotton, Elders Nannup, paid the top of 240c/kg for 12 weighing 455kg from Willow Hills Farm to outlay $1093.
The best of the beef appraisal steers sold to Mr Roberts for $890 with appraisal dairy steers hovering around $400.
The peak of the dairy poddies were 12 from West & Haggerty selling to HJ Carter, Marybrook, for an isolated $410 with most pens selling from $80 to $250, with an occasional line a little higher.
The best of the first cross heifers were 11 sold by Rodwell Farms to Mr Roberts at $700.
This buyer took most of the heifers, including eight from J & C Drennan at $600.
What the agent said
Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said it was a full yarding of mainly beef bred steers and heifers with a good portion of first cross steers and heifers and Friesian steers ranging from 500kg to poddies.
"Good quality feeder steers 330-400kg were solid and sold consistently from 360-380c/kg, firm on last month's sale," Mr Watling said.
"There wasn't an abundance of heavy feeders steers 400-460kg but these also sold consistently from 330-360c/kg with good competition from feeders.
"Backgrounder beef steers also had good grazier competition and sold from 370c/kg up to 410c/kg for British bred types.
"A really good run of heavy beef heifers headed by a pen of Speckle Park heifers topped at 380c/kg and better bred feeder heifers 350-400kg consistently sold from 320-350c/kg.
"Backgrounder beef heifers were mixed in quality and sold up to 310c/kg for better bred pens.
"Heavy first cross steers more than 500kg sold up 300c/kg, good feeder weights sold to 310c/kg and lighter weights for the paddock to 320c/kg.
"There wasn't a lot of weight in the Friesians this month, but heavier steers attracted feeder competition and sold to 240c/kg for 500kg steers and 200-220c/kg for 400kg weights.
"Mid-range longer term Friesians 300-400kg were a bit stickier and sold to 200c/kg.
"First cross apprasial steers sold on par with lightweight cattle and Friesian steers sold to $650 for tops.
"Friesian poddies were mixed in quality with good money paid for steers with softness and cover while more store types showing signs of a tough season presented a fantastic buying opportunity.
"A good yarding of light first cross replacement breeder heifers sold to $700."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.