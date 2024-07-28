A match made in dairy heaven dishing up exceptional products

Harvey is a picturesque small town in WA's South West that is well worth the visit, with just a short deviation from the South Western Highway or Old Coast Road.
Interestingly Harvey is equally 90 minutes south of Perth and 90 minutes north of Margaret River.
Harvey is known for its lush green landscape, orchards, dairy and beef farms, waterways and proximity to the coast, but many won't be aware that it is also home to some of WA's most highly awarded cheeses and the country's oldest Normande cow population.
Two places worth noting, located along South Western Highway, are Harvey Cheese, a cheese factory and distillery, and Hall's Family Dairy, a dairy beef enterprise.
These businesses are neighbours and have joined forces to promote their hometown and encourage visitors to stop in just once knowing they will likely come back again.
Hall's Family Dairy is run by Philip and Suzanne Hall and son Tavis Hall, their farm practices are based on ethical methods, treating their animals the way their ancestors did, "with kindness and love".
"We are the current caretakers of a 100 year dairy farming family tradition in Harvey," Ms Hall said.
"The dairy farmers in our family have been learning and improving their skills for over a century, resulting in the highest quality milk for our exceptional dairy product."
The farm is also home to a variety of breeds, some not often seen here in WA.
"We produce premium quality milk from our herd of six different dairy breeds that graze on lush green pastures," Ms Hall said.
"These breeds include Holstein, Guernsey, Swedish Red, Old English Dairy Shorthorn, Pinzgau and Normande.
"The Old English Dairy Shorthorn breed is listed as critically endangered, we are working hard to keep this breed going in Australia and use only purebred semen on our cows, imported from England and dating back to the 1960s.
"We are also the only dairy farmers in WA milking a small herd of pure bred Normande cows."
The Hall family has been breeding Normande cows for more than 25 years and intend to continue doing so.
"We import the semen from France and later Normande embryos with our herd expanding to over 50 females," Ms Hall said.
"We raise the Normande steers for our dairy beef clients as the meat is prized for its flavour and tenderness."
The milk produced by Normande cows is exclusive to the Harvey farming family.
"We are the only dairy farmers in WA milking a small herd of pure bred Normande cows," Ms Hall said.
"The Normandes are delightful animals, docile and easy to handle and we believe ours is the oldest herd of Normande cows in Australia.
"Their rich, creamy milk is high in butterfat and protein making it perfect for butter and cheese."
This milk is the starting point of the process for making one of the most sought after cheeses in the State, Hall's Suzette.
"I realised we had a very special opportunity with our Normande cows milk," Ms Hall said.
"In France their milk is very highly valued for cheese production, and as we had a highly awarded artisan cheese maker next door at Harvey Cheese, it seemed providential to explore this idea.
"Our cheese journey began in 2017 when after much family discussion we decided to start producing a unique and very special artisan cheese, called Hall's Suzette.
"Made using only the very special milk from our Normande cows, Suzette, is a soft washed rind cheese, styled on the French Pont L'Eveque, made to a traditional recipe.
"We named our cheese Hall's Suzette by combining our families name and the name of one of our beautiful Normande cows."
The cheese is now in demand all over WA after the family promoted it to restaurants and retailers.
"We approached Perth chefs visiting them in their kitchens and bringing a sample of our Suzette," Ms Hall said.
"We found them to be extremely supportive and loved our story.
"We now supply over 80 restaurants in WA and over 50 retail outlets with deliveries made weekly to both the metro area and the South West."
Hall's Suzette is one of the many cheeses produced next door at the award-winning Harvey Cheese, owned and operated by Charl Brink and Peter Lottering.
Mr Brink and Mr Lottering took over the business in October last year, and are staying true to the company's history of quality produce using local ingredients.
"We are proudly sticking with the recipes and techniques that were proven popular and delicious by the previous owners," Mr Lottering said.
"We wish Harvey Cheese to be known as a place that proudly showcases WA's quality produce representative of Harvey, and our cheese is a really good example of the output from the region."
Mr Brink said as an organisation they were trying to make the best kind of products by only using the best key ingredient, which is the locally produced milk.
"We have the best dairy farms in the country right here," Mr Brink said.
"All the milk we use is from just around the corner because the quality of what we put into our cheeses and butter is what it's all about."
Back in April the team celebrated a big haul of gold and silver medals in the 2024 Dairy Industry Association of Australia awards.
They were awarded 12 gold medals and 19 silver medals, and their chive and garlic butter was the winner of the 2024 Dairy Product Award of Excellence.
The items that struck gold were this popular butter plus mediterranean herbs marinated feta, chilli and garlic feta, ring stinger, haloumi, St Duke's blue, pepper and garlic havarti, their salted butter plus four of their seven camembert varieties - chilli and garlic, bruschetta, ash blonde and chive and garlic.
And while this recognition is important, Mr Lottering said the hardworking Harvey Cheese team was purely responsible for the results.
"We see these types of awards as more a form of quality control and proof that our team is doing a great job creating wonderful products consistently," he said.
The full range of cheese and butters are available to purchase through retail outlets around the State but the factory is the only place to stock all items.
Tastings are available and a viewing window offers the chance to witness the cheesemaking process as it happens.
Delicious cheese isn't the only thing on offer at Harvey Cheese - there is also a fully functioning cafe serving freshly ground coffee, ice cream and meals, a gift shop, paddocks of farm animals, and for those who like something a little stronger to drink, there is also gin and vodka.
Mr Brink and Mr Lottering also run St Duke's Distillery as part of Harvey Cheese, where they specialise in small batch artisanal distilling using whey.
Whey is the by-product of the cheese making process and is used by St Duke's instead of ethanol.
"Converting whey into alcohol reduces the environmental footprint of dairy production, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future," Mr Brink said.
"We use whey to produce alcohol, we ferment and distil ethanol from our whey, then re-distill it again.
"Our double-distilling process and infusing local botanicals help us maintain the unique spirit flavours and character of our gins and vodka."
St Duke's produces two vodka varieties and five different flavoured gins, including a pink gin and one made with lemon myrtle.
All are available for tasting in the factory or can be purchased online.
Harvey Cheese is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm.
Visits to Hall's Family Dairy can be arranged upon request, with the family looking to further develop the idea of ag tourism in tandem with Harvey Cheese.
More details of this collaboration will be released later in the year.
