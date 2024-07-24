Cunningham family cashes in with lime campaign

It was a big night for the Nutrien Ag Solutions store at Pingelly last Wednesday night, when it hosted Optima Agriculture's $250,000 prize event.
The Nutrien Pingelly team, managed by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Pingelly branch manager Antony Sewell, were joined by the Optima Agriculture team and the competition winners Brodie and Amy Cunningham.
The Cunninghams, who are local producers and long-time Nutrien Ag Solutions clients, were picked at random through a digital system insured through a London underwriter, to go through and have a crack at winning the major prize.
The competition which started in September and lasted through to the end of May, is a WA-based competition co-ordinated by Optima Agriculture that covers the liming season, giving all growers the opportunity to go into the draw.
Optima Agriculture general manager of operations, Morgan Richards, said the competition was a conversation starter about lime.
"Managing soil heath, whilst very important, can feel a bit mundane compared to something like buying a new tractor, so we have tried to make it more exciting for WA farmers," Mr Richards said.
To gain an entry, WA producers had to purchase an Optima lime technology product or 50 tonnes or more of lime sand from an Optima reseller partner.
There were a maximum of three tickets per entrant.
The giveaway attracted 600 individual qualifying entrants, who had ordered and picked up their Optima Lime orders, resulting in 1100 entries in total.
After much anticipation, at 5:30pm last Wednesday, Mr Cunningham had already been guaranteed $5000 and the chance to compete for the $250,000, with two entries up his sleeve.
Mr Cunningham then had to select two bags from 20 individually-numbered bags that corresponded to different prizes.
Two bags containing the exact items needed to take out the $250,000 prize made up the 20-bag display, and both bags had to be chosen to win.
After picking out one of the two major prize bags on his first selection, it was bittersweet when the second bag he selected wasn't the one needed to win big.
Nonetheless, Mr Cunningham was still chuffed with the result, receiving a $10,000 cheque for the bags he selected.
"I think I was pretty lucky to get drawn out and even luckier to win an additional prize on top of that," Mr Cunningham said.
"I'd like to thank Optima and Nutrien, it's a great competition and we are very grateful to have been a part of it."
Mr Richards congratulated the Cunningham family both on the prize and their management practices they have put in place in regards to lime at their property.
"Optima is really grateful for the strong support we have from the industry," Mr Richards said.
"We are always trying to improve our understanding of how lime works, help farmers lime more efficiently and give growers more options to manage the problems they encounter.
"It's a good competition and I think there's room for the competition to grow and for more people to get involved.
It gives us an opportunity to get in touch with our customers and give something back to our supporters."
Mr Sewell, on behalf of the Nutrien Ag Solutions Pingelly team, said it was a great initiative by Optima.
"It's a way to improve their exposure and reward their loyal and consistent clients who are lime purchasers," Mr Sewell.
"From a branch perspective, we appreciate the support the Cunninghams give us and they were a deserving winner of a major prize on the night."
