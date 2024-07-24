High-flying support delivered for Royal Flying Doctor Service

A massive $257,000 has been raised for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) through a partnership with AWN which this year celebrates its 21st year.
For the past 21 years AWN has been auctioning specially selected wool at selling centres in Fremantle, Sydney and Melbourne to support the RFDS in the final selling week of the year.
AWN raised $13,132 this year.
Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section chief executive officer Greg Sam said AWN was a remarkable example of the innovative and expert organisations supporting our regions to thrive.
"The RFDS and AWN are absolutely aligned in our dedication to the communities we serve," Mr Sam said.
"We are incredibly thankful for the two decades and the more than $250,000 raised to help support our teams to deliver vital healthcare and emergency response to people living and working in the most remote parts of this vast country.
WA led the charge with AWN WA wool and livestock manager Greg Tilbrook, said above market values were achieved for the two bales offered in Fremantle.
"Long-time supporters of the charity auction, Endeavour Wool, topped the bidding at 910c/kg to return $2850 and we rounded it up and made a donation of $3000 to the RFDS,'' Mr Tilbrook said said.
"The 18.6 micron wool measured 100mm staple length with a yield of 63.8 per cent and a strength of 30N/kt.
"We are very happy to be able to support the RFDS which supports rural and regional communities when they most need it.
"A representative from the RFDS, in attendance at the auction, has offered to take the staff of AWN and Dyson Jones on a tour of the local centre, so we are looking forward to doing this during the sale recess.''
Dyson Jones added $3315 to the donation tally following a successful sale to Tianyu where bidding reached 1300c/kg.
