High-flying support delivered for Royal Flying Doctor Service

July 25 2024 - 9:00am
AWN WA wool and livestock manager Greg Tilbrook presented the cheque on behalf of AWN in WA to Larr Rose, RFDS.
A massive $257,000 has been raised for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) through a partnership with AWN which this year celebrates its 21st year.

