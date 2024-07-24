Esperance wool producers rewarded in national fleece competition in Bendigo

Passionate fine wool producers Terry and Marion Mitchell, TH & MH Mitchell, Anthos, Esperance, shone through in this year's Australian Fleece Competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at, Bendigo, Victoria, claiming the top award for a WA fleece.
The 23rd Australian Fleece Competition is the largest fully measured fleece competition in the world, attracted 385 entries from 131 exhibitors from across Australia.
The Mitchells were awarded the champion WA fleece ribbon for a 14.6 micron fleece.
The fleece finished on 92.10 points out of a possible 100, when it was judged and placed first in the extra ultrafine (14.6-15.5 micron) commercial ewe or wether class, which attracted 14 entries.
Along with measuring 14.6 micron, the fleece also had test results of 16.1 CV, 99.9 per cent comfort factor, 101mm staple length (SL), 53N/kt staple strength (SS), 1.0pc vegetable matter (VM) and 79.4pc yield, while it had a greasy fleece weight (GFW) of 5.0 kilograms and a clean fleece weight (CFW) of 4kg.
It was valued at 3640 cents per kilogram clean and 2890c/kg greasy, giving it a value of $145.60.
It was the only fleece the Mitchells, who run a small Saxon blood flock, entered in the competition and while it took out the top WA honour, the fleece was only 4.1 points away from winning the grand champion fleece award.
The only other WA entries in the competition were entered by the Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba and Dongiemon studs, Williams.
The Rintouls entered three ram and three ewe fleeces.
Their best result came in the extra superfine (16.6-17.5 micron) stud ram class where they placed first with a fleece which finished on 87.35 points.
This fleece had test figures of 16.7 microns, 13.4 CV, 100pc CF, 125mm SL, 51N/kt SS, 1.0pc VM and 78.3pc yield, 7.9kg GFW and 6.2kg CFW.
It was valued at 1992c/kg clean and 1560c/kg greasy giving it a value of $123.50.
They also finished second in the fine-medium (19.6-20.5 micron) stud ram class and third in the superfine (17.6-18.5 micron) stud ewe or wether class.
The grand champion fleece title was awarded to the Glenburnie Merino and Poll Merino stud, Walcha, New South Wales, when its fine wool fleece scored 96.2 points.
Glenburnie stud's Paul Pittmans said the win was a huge honour after 15 years of attending the show.
"You're up against the best studs and flocks from all over the country, so we are humbled to come out on top," Mr Pittmans said.
The Glenburnie fleece obtained its winning score in the fine (18.6-19.5 micron) stud ewe or wether class.
The fleece measured 19.0 micron, 15.1 CV, 99.7pc CF, 111mm SL, 50N/kt SS, 69.1pc yield, 1.0pc VM, 9.0kg GFW and 6.2 CFW.
It recorded a value of 1478c/kg clean and 1021c/kg greasy for a value of $91.92.
The reserve grand champion fleece ribbon was awarded to the Hayes family, Ruffy, Victoria, with an outstanding commercial fleece, scoring 95.5 points and measuring 20.3 micron in the fine-medium commercial ewe or wether class.
The Hayes family's success continued, by winning the champion commercial fleece ribbon and the most successful commercial exhibitor award.
Judges for this year's competition were G Schneider Australia Pty Ltd wool manager Mark Symes and Nutrien Ag Solutions, Ararat wool broker John McGrath.
Mr McGrath, in his second year as the wool broker judge, said the depth of quality was the most impressive component this year.
"The entries in the stud sections were again of a very high standard, and the commercial exhibits were among the best I've seen in the competition's long history," he said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions wool account manager and Australian Fleece Competition convenor, Candice Cordy, said this year's competition reinforced the strength and confidence that exhibitors have in the wool industry.
"While the high standard of this year's entries is a real talking point, from a convener's perspective, I was buoyed by the increase of entries, up from 340 last year, and the increase of exhibitors," Ms Cordy said.
"This reflects not only the strength of the competition, but an overall interest in the industry.
Supported by 26 sponsors, the competition offers $18,000 in prizes, with the grand champion fleece exhibitor collecting a $2200 travel voucher sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elanco Animal Health.
The competition is a joint effort by Australian Sheep Breeders Association, Australian Wool Testing Authority and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
The majority of fleeces on show were donated by exhibitors to be auctioned at the completion of the competition, with all proceeds going to a different nominated charity each year.
Since it's inception, more than $210,000 has been raised by the competition.
This year's nominated charity was Strength To Give, the donor-facing brand of the Australian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR).
