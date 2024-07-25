UltraWhite success for Hillcroft Farms at Australian Sheep and Wool Show

This year marked just the third year the UltraWhite breed has been shown at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria and like in the past two years, this year the breed again had an impact in the interbreed cleanskin judging.
Up against the Wiltipoll, Wiltshire Horn, White Dorper, Dorper and Australian White breeds, the UltraWhite breed claimed two of the four ribbons given out in the two cleanskin interbreed classes.
Leading the charge for the breed was the Mitchell family's Gemini stud, Werneth, Victoria, when a ewe from the stud was sashed the supreme Australian cleanskin exhibit.
Not only did the judges give the nod to the ewe over rams and ewes from the other breeds in the interbreed judging, they also placed it in front of the champion UltraWhite ram from the Bradford family's Hillcroft Farms stud, Popanyinning, which had earlier beaten it to the supreme UltraWhite champion ribbon in the breed judging.
When the judges votes were being tallied for the supreme Australian cleanskin exhibit award, interbreed judge Nick Lawrence, Pinnacle Suffolk stud, Bordertown, South Australia, praised the UltraWhite ewe and said it was one of his top picks.
"She is a well put together UltraWhite ewe with a power of meat on her," Mr Lawrence said.
"She is very square and commercially she is going to put a power of meat into the ram lambs she breeds."
The Gemini ewe, which was sashed the champion UltraWhite ewe in the breed judging, is by Bundara Downs 220238 out of Kingslane 211230.
In the breed judging, judge Ian Gilmore, Baringa UltraWhite, Australian White, White Suffolk and Border Leicester studs, Oberon, New South Wales, said it was a top young ewe with a lovely lamb at foot.
"She has great femininity and is very well-structured," Mr Gilmore said.
While the interbreed judges preferenced the Gemini ewe for the top award in their judging, in the UltraWhite breed judging, where just more than 40 UltraWhites were entered, Mr Gilmore couldn't go pass a July 2023-drop ram from the Hillcroft Farms stud, for his supreme exhibit.
Mr Gilmore said it wasn't an easy decision when deciding between the Gemini ewe and the Hillcroft Farms ram for the supreme UltraWhite exhibit as they were two great examples of the breed, but in the end he went for the ram as it had a fantastic muscle pattern which it carried all the way through.
"He also has a great set of figures and a wonderful topline on a very good set of structurally sound legs," Mr Gilmore said.
The ram from Hillcroft Farms, which was also sashed the champion UltraWhite ram, was one of four rams and two ewes the Bradfords this year trucked across the Nullarbor for the showing.
It is by Hillcroft Farms 227082 and out of Hillcroft Farms 217239.
The reserve champion UltraWhite ram was exhibited by the Anden stud, Willangie, Victoria, while the Rosedale stud, Speewa Island, NSW, which is based on Hillcroft Farms bloodlines, exhibited the reserve champion UltraWhite ewe and then in the interbreed judging Rosedale exhibited the reserve champion cleanskin group.
