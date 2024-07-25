Digging in the dirt is serious business at National Ploughing Contest

The art of ploughing the perfect paddock was on full display when the Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach) hosted the National Ploughing Contest recently.
The three-day event was held on Gary and Jack Bendotti's property at Eastbrook, near Pemberton.
Aaron Ockwell, Manjimup, Clem Riley, Collie and Russell Sanders, Victoria, were the winners of the National Vintage Competition, while Conventional Ploughing Competition winners were Scott Loughridge, Adrian Tilling, and Dan Custance, all from Victoria.
Bevan Norrish was the winner of the Tracmach Perpetual Trophy.
Mr Loughridge and Mr Tilling will go on to plough in a world match and represent Australia in the Czech Republic next year.
"The event went really well," said Tracmach member Russell Mr Mehrtens who helped oversee the contest.
"We had some fairly wet showers coming through, but with ploughing competitions, you just keep on going.
"Gary also gave us the use of his big shed for smokos, meals, and meetings - it was awesome, a terrific venue."
Mr Mehrtens also acknowledged the event's sponsors.
"Without all their contributions, things just don't go as good - it pays for all the running costs and prizes," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.