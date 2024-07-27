Farming aside, Annie is back behind the lens

A couple of years ago, Annie Kavanagh finally returned to her creative side that had been on pause for 20 years.
It took a car accident for Ms Kavanagh to rekindle her photography practice, and evaluate what she wanted, after moving from country to country, led by her husband's work.
Born in England, Ms Kavanagh was working at a newspaper, and Neil was an engineer when the two were engaged at a young age.
When Mr Kavanagh's employer found out, he was told he needed to commit to the job, and so Ms Kavanagh largely gave up her own career for him to do so.
The couple lived all around the world, but for a while they settled in Melbourne, Victoria, with their four young children.
Ms Kavanagh thought they had found somewhere to stay long-term, so she enrolled in illustrative photography at Photography Studies College.
"It was all about story-telling, they gave us a lot of training in using manual cameras, slide film and dark rooms, but it was all about what you were trying to say with your images," Ms Kavanagh said.
With the kids in tow, she found it difficult to go out to take photographs, so she took black and white portraits of her children.
Eventually the family needed to move to Perth, and Ms Kavanagh's photography course was cut short.
"We promised our eldest child, who really didn't want to move from Melbourne that when we got here, she'd get a pony," Ms Kavanagh said.
"Which was a very rash promise, not knowing Perth at all.
"So then we had a pony which was stuck in Perth, making it very difficult to look after.
"She (eldest daughter) was quite young, so I ended up with a pony, and then we got another horse, which was not the plan."
Once the horse numbers had tripled, the Kavanaghs decided they were going to need land and bought a country home in Spencers Brook for the weekends.
They had aimed to buy only a couple of acres with somewhere to sleep on the weekends, and ended up with Roselyn, a 80 hectare (200 acre) estate with a house built in 1887.
The year was 2002, the new plan was for Ms Kavanagh to get back into her photography, Mr Kavanagh would take up music, and it would all be great.
That was until Mr Kavanagh decided he would like the property to run as a working farm.
The animals came along in 2003 - cattle and sheep, but mostly pigs.
The couple sold their pork cuts and sausages at farmers markets in Perth, and eventually ran their own butchery in 2011 for four years.
But in the beginning, they'd go to markets and not sell a single link of sausages.
Ms Kavanagh wrote a newsletter which explained the farm's organic practices as well as tales from the pig pens, but it was much harder to convey this information about organic, and free range farming to customers at the farmer's markets.
"We decided the best way of explaining was to bring people onto the farm," she said.
The couple introduced 'Pig Day Out' where visitors toured the farm, looked at piglets, had photos taken, and then had a whole roast pig for lunch.
"People had a real connection with seeing the animals and the land," Ms Kavanagh said.
She enjoyed some aspects of farming, but more than anything it left her with a greater appreciation and admiration for other farmers.
There were plenty of logistical issues, sometimes the couple had to go to five different abattoirs, and transport their own carcases to Perth in a rented van.
"There was always something, some animal doing something it shouldn't do," she said.
Overall, the farm drastically slowed down after 11 years, and last year, the pigs left the farm.
In 2018, Ms Kavanagh was in a serious car crash which left her injured and with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Her therapist recommended getting back into photography as part of her recovery.
At first, Ms Kavanagh wasn't sure if she could take photos while being unhappy.
Originally she picked up her old medium-format camera, but in the 20 years between using it last, the price of film had gone up, and the dangers of darkroom chemicals were off-putting - so she shot on her iPhone for ease of use.
"I started taking photos of what was near to me, the garden," Ms Kavanagh said.
"The garden decides what happens in the photographs.
"I'm half artist, half gardener, and I just ignored the artist side of me for 20 years.
"I can go in the garden and be creative out there, because it's the ultimate blank canvas out there."
The combination of gardening and photography led Ms Kavanagh down the path of researching the history behind the property.
She became particularly interested in a woman named Alice Hancock (nee. Wilding), who was the first woman to live at the Roselyn estate in the 19th century.
Ms Kavanagh said she resonated with Alice's story, as a wife who had followed her husbands' career and emigrated to Australia.
"Pretty much all I found was her obituary, but if you google her husband there's reams of stuff about him," she said.
"I did a lot more research and found amazing examples of women in that time doing unbelievable things, but very quietly, simply because it wasn't reported."
Ms Kavanagh's work is stylistically inspired by the Dutch masters, who painted during the 17th century in a period called the Dutch Golden Age.
They're famously high in contrast in both colour and lighting.
"Some people say my photos look like paintings...it's probably because I can't paint," Ms Kavanagh said.
Ms Kavanagh said she was also familiar with using contrast from her black and white photography.
Her flower portraits are typically situated against a black background.
"You can really focus on the subject, you're not distracted by other stuff," she said.
Ms Kavanagh's interests in photography, gardening and history were aligning.
"Everything was converging, without making a lot of sense," she said.
Ms Kavanagh began creating double exposure photographs, arranging flowers in small quantities on several black boards and digitally layering the photos together.
After exhibiting at the inaugural York Botanic Art Prize in 2020, friends encouraged her to do her own solo exhibition; Alice: Conversations with Flowers, offering her a gallery space in Fremantle.
Using antique furniture, Ms Kavanagh turned the space into a Victorian parlour, striving to make a sensory exhibition which ended with a six course dinner.
Despite having no sense of smell, she went so far as to have a room fragrance created to represent Alice.
The scent features sandalwood which is a feature of the Wheatbelt, as well as narcissus and rose which had been growing in the gardens at Spencers Brook since the 1880s.
"So many people came in off the street because they could smell this amazing smell from inside," Ms Kavanagh said.
"I wanted people to come in and interact and have conversations."
As part of her research, Ms Kavangh called upon John Viska, who chairs the Australian Garden History Society, to tell what plants would have been grown throughout the decades since the 1880s.
Back in Alice's day, women were only in charge of children and the garden.
"When John came out I was almost apologetic, saying "I know I'm planting all the wrong things," and he said "no, you're planting exactly what they planted," Ms Kavanagh said.
"That's what really sparked it for me, I thought "well, why did they do that?"
The exhibition evokes plenty of questions, around women's history, native versus introduced plant species, early life and environmentalism.
When Alice was 43, she developed appendicitis and had an operation, presumably in the dining room of the house.
A few weeks later, she died of complications from the surgery.
"When we first looked at the house, I walked into the library and I just had that, "someone just walked over your grave" feeling," Ms Kavanagh said.
"There's been so many weird instances over the years.
"To me, it feels like there is this spirit still in the house.
"I feel like she's my alter ago from the past," she said.
The history into Alice and the Roselyn estate continues, all the while, Ms Kavanagh's garden quietly ticks away, enduring the seasonal challenges that come with the 21st century.
Ms Kavanagh aims to make bigger scale flower portraits, finally in the midst of a career in art that was 20 years in the making.
"I do think I've lived my life back to front," she said.
