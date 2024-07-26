Wadderin: a little known place with a lot of history

Just outside of Narembeen is a protected area for local flora and fauna, named Wadderin.
Previously Wadderin was its own geographical area, of which had not been cleared for agriculture, and now is a 400 hectare wildlife sanctuary which is managed by volunteers.
Peter and Lucy Lines are two volunteers who take tours through the sanctuary, teaching visitors about the history of the area.
One of the most significant developments at Wadderin occurred 100 years ago, where infrastructure was built upon eight massive granite rocks.
"A lot of people worked and camped in Wadderin and they made it into a rain catchment area," Mr Lines said.
"The thing I'm very interested in is the infrastructure they built."
The workers dredged a huge square dam able to hold 75 million litres of water when full, as well as a network of concrete open drains which run for miles.
Workers used locally-quarried stone to build a short wall at the base of each rock.
In total, this amounts to a rain catchment area of 53 hectares.
For many years, this water became Narembeen's drinking supply, pumped about a kilometre uphill before flowing 8km downhill into town.
Mr Lines said the water hadn't been used since Narembeen was connected to the Goldfields Water Supply Scheme, but the drains and water catchment is still in use today.
In 2009, local farmers received a grant to enclose the area in order to make a wildlife sanctuary, building a 9km fence.
This captured the attention of Dr Jeff Short, associate professor from Murdoch University who has been involved with keeping track of the animals who call Wadderin home.
In the first few years, volunteers baited the area to remove feral cats and foxes, before bringing in endangered animals.
Other than this, it's relatively untouched.
"This is natural bush, it's as it's been since the dawn of time," Mr Lines said.
Dr Short made four recommendations of animals which are native to the Wheatbelt and should be living in the area.
This is the brushtail bettong, better known as the woylie, southern brown bandicoot, banded hare-wallabies, and red-tailed phascogale.
These species are all considered critically endangered.
"A million years ago they (brushtail bettongs) were spread right across the southern half of Australia, west to east, but now there's only a few pockets of where they still exist, a couple of islands off WA, because the water has protected them from cats and foxes," Mr Lines said.
"We see lots of them, they're quite cute.
"They have a prehensile tail that can curl around and grip things, they like to drag sticks and leaves to make little nests," he said.
Among these species, there are plenty of others to spot, including brushtail possums, echidnas and tawny frog-mouth owls.
The beloved echidnas and their habit of digging means they unknowingly put themselves, and other animals at risk.
"The echidnas on the inside of the fence want to see their friends on the outside, and vice versa," Mr Lines said.
"They keep digging holes under the fence, but we don't want cats and foxes."
Thankfully this is regularly managed by the dedicated volunteers who secure the perimeter twice a week.
Ms Lines said the sanctuary was cared for by a team of more than 15 enthusiastic volunteers.
"The enthusiasm of the volunteers is huge, it's an amazing group," Ms Lines said.
"They're retired farmers, or close to retired, and they've got all this experience in things like fences, not to mention their equipment.
"They've got an amazing capacity to work with what we need doing.
"They do fantastic work and they do it very quietly."
As for flora, sandalwood grows abundantly at the sanctuary.
Mr Lines said the tree used to grow prolifically across WA, however now it is considered a vulnerable and protected species due to overharvesting.
Tours through Wadderin started more than a year ago when the sanctuary bought an electric bus.
"It's the kind of thing you see driving around universal studios in Hollywood," Mr Lines said.
"It makes for such an exciting experience," Ms Lines said.
Tours run every Saturday night.
"We're slowly getting information out there about the tours," Ms Lines said.
"We're very keen for people to experience it.
"It adds to the things people can do in the area, and it gets them to stay overnight," she said.
The site also includes a wildflower walk, which is outside the sanctuary, and includes an area for a picnic, a toilet, and an information pavilion.
The community has supported the sanctuary, with Go Narembeen funding the electric bus.
A couple of years ago, the Narembeen Men's Shed put together more than 30 nesting boxes for the critters to shelter in.
Recently, Wadderin received funding to erect 24 road signs around the sanctuary, which will help volunteers describe locations for planning and works.
The roads will be named after local flora and fauna, but one road sign has been named in honour of Narembeen resident, Hazel Toovey.
Hazel Drive, is dedicated to Hazel, who is in her 90s and lived in a tent at Wadderin's workers camp when she was a baby.
Hazel's father was one of the workers involved in the construction.
Outside of volunteering, Ms Lines is a school teacher at Narembeen District High School, and Mr Lines is a doctor in Merredin.
"It seemed like a very worthwhile thing to help with," he said.
