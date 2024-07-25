Popular YouTuber to stand for WA Upper House, promises to advocate for ag

WA pastoralist, educator and advocate Jack Carmody, creator and star of the popular Jack_Out_The_Back YouTube channel, will run for the State's Upper House at next year's election.
Mr Carmody has been selected as the number two candidate on the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party WA's Upper House ticket, having achieved the party executive's backing.
Party chairman Stuart Ostle has been endorsed for the number one spot.
The party is inviting candidate nominations to contest the Legislative Assembly and build a minimum five-person Legislative Council ticket, which will be formally adopted at a party meeting in November.
The next State election will be on March 8, 2025.
"We stand by the core idea that we want to leave the place in a better condition than we found it,'' Mr Carmody said.
"I have been achieving that at Prenti Downs station, and I thought it might be a bit of a small worldview to be content with just doing that.
"We can potentially help make the country a better place, particularly now, when we have such low political representation in the regions."
Mr Carmody was a Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate in the Lower House seat of Kalgoorlie at the 2021 State election, winning three per cent of the vote, and has since been the party's vice-chairman.
Kalgoorlie was won by the Labor Party's Alison Kent, with nearly 53pc of the vote.
Mr Carmody said Legislative Council candidates would need to pass more than 47,000 votes to win a seat at the next election.
Parties need five candidates on their Upper House ticket to be placed in a more electorally advantageous position above the line on the ballot paper.
Mr Carmody believes his electoral chances will be boosted thanks to his growing social media profile, including on facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, which he uses to educate and inform subscribers about everyday life and farming realities on the Carmody family's very remote Prenti Downs station, at Wiluna, and to tackle some of the industry's most pressing political issues.
HIs most significant presence is on YouTube.
He has posted nearly 290 videos to his Jack_Out_ The_Back YouTube channel, which regularly have 3000-5000 views each.
His subscriber base has now hit more than 71,000 followers and counting - having taken off from 3940 subscribers in July last year.
"It's come to the point where I have built a big presence online, educating the customer as to what station life is like, and I was thinking about what sort of impact I can have on the country,'' Mr Carmody said.
"I am in a position where I have been bridging the city/country gap.
"Not too many farmers are happy to jump up and start drawing political attention to themselves.
"But we have already stepped in and started taking negative comments online."
Mr Carmody said Upper House electorate changes had already pushed some Labor and Nationals regional MPs from re-contesting, "because they think there is not even a chance" of being elected.
"There are only 350,000 votes or 20pc outside of Perth,'' Mr Carmody.
"That's equivalent to four or five people to represent the regions where currently it's 18, and that's if all those voters agreed.
"It's a lot tougher.''
Mr Carmody and his wife Jasmine have spent the past 10 years managing the 3835 square kilometre Prenti Downs.
The property is about as remote as you can get, 257km east of Wiluna and 237km north of Laverton, surrounding Lake Carnegie and Lake Wells.
They turn off about 800-1000 head of cattle a year and have been developing a pet food business based on harvested feral camel meat, among other pioneering ventures.
The Carmodys have taken a very entrepreneurial approach at Prenti, embracing technologies such as remote monitoring, self-mustering water points, electronic ID tags and satellite connectivity, which Mr Carmody regularly demonstrates on Jack_Out_The_Back.
His extended family - including parents Tim and Louise, older brothers Tom and George and Tom's partner Andrea - also own and run the 3600-hectare livestock and broadacre cropping and backgrounding operation, Clare Downs, at Cascades, about 100km northwest of Esperance.
Mr Carmody has his family's support to pursue a political career and they will work out a management contract for the station to allow him to campaign.
It will allow the couple and their three young daughters to move to a regional location closer to Perth.
"There is only so much I would be able to achieve politically if I was still living on the station,'' Mr Carmody said.
"We will be moving to an area where I can have good access to the rest of the State because, if I win, it will be a full-time job making sure we maintain focus on the regions and the key things of the environment, medical care and education."
Mr Carmody said another big political concern since the last election, was the way Labor had governed by "fear and reward".
"They scare everyone with dire consequences and then reward them with a $700 energy bonus which doesn't apply to regional people," Mr Carmody said.
He also has a strong conviction more needs to be done towards Aboriginal reconciliation, and he is drafting a party policy focused on stronger indigenous self-governance, built on the Royalties for Regions approach, to create a fairer and more equitable solution for all involved.
"It will be more aligned with how the Northern Territory works,'' Mr Carmody said.
"WA was a resounding no vote at the referendum because there wasn't clarity about how (constitutional recognition) would appear, we want to learn and build from that, to offer something that people aren't scared of while making sure we get what is right for everyone.''
Mr Carmody said for the March election, the party would back candidates who would maintain their connections to the regions once elected, and who showed commitment and involvement in rural communities.
"It's not a time for division, we are willing to work with everyone to achieve the key goals Australians want of a sustainable future,'' Mr Carmody said.
"We don't want to sit there and argue how we are going to do it for the next four years, we want to see something start happening now.
"We need more 'country can do' in politics - as Stuart says - 'after a flood, you don't need a committee to work out who to blame for the flood, we just need to get out there and help each other start fixing the fences'."
Mr Carmody said the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party WA was ambitious and optimistic about its electoral chances and hoped to appeal to the common-sense reality among voters.
"We are not going to promise the world to everybody, but we promise that we will use our country-grounded judgment to make the best decisions for the people - and not at people,'' he said.
