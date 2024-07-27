Country singer connects with the land for inspiration

A country singer has found a new home in the southern Flinders Ranges after completing a three-year Australian tour.
Virjilla Walker, whose stage name is Virjilla Joyce, has recently moved to a property at Warnertown, after singing her way around Australia.
"In 2020, we decided to sell everything and a bus became our home and we just traveled around Australia and that paid for our accommodation and fuel and now I'm in the Kimberley at the moment singing 18 shows," she said.
She said her favourite performance was on Bullara Station in WA.
"Every Friday night during the dry season, they have a burger night and they have live music" she said.
"My five-year-old daughter came up on the stage and she sang to 250 people and we sang together and it was really fun.
"They have a big open fire and they cook burgers over the fire and you're in this beautiful station with cattle, it's really cool.
"I just love playing under the stars."
Virjilla said prior to traveling Australia she travelled overseas for seven months.
"I went to Nashville and I did a bit of singing," she said.
"I travelled in 2016 and did five countries and would play music to house myself or get a meal.
"I love being on the road, but even in our own backyard living in Australia, we're very lucky and especially where I am now, I just go out to my backyard (in Warnertown) and I'm looking at these beautiful ranges."
Her journey started as a young girl singing karaoke but she started singing professionally in 2016 when her friends started getting married.
"They asked me to sing so I would sing for them as my gift and then a friend of a friend heard about it and they actually paid me," she said.
The singer songwriter is self-taught on the guitar, pushing herself to learn the skills after she couldn't access a backing track for the song requested at a wedding.
She said country musicians were good story tellers and, as a songwriter, she too enjoyed a good story.
"I find inspiration from my own stories and my own life experience but also nature as well," she said.
"So I am definitely inspired by nature, my own life experiences and the stories from people that I meet as well."
She said any song could be brought to the country genre but that it also applied with every genre.
"I feel like if you're speaking your truth and it's from the heart that's very country," she said.
"And when you think country, such as a small country towns, you feel like you've been embraced by this big family and that is what country music is to me.
"It's people supporting you and embracing you and making you feel at home even if you maybe that's not your home."
"I just released a couple of weeks ago, a song called Wonboyn Waters, which is about all the places I got to play at as a child and I grew up on the south coast of NSW," she said.
"They call it the Sapphire coast for a reason because it's just beautiful stunning beaches and now I'm a mother and I get to share those places with my daughter now which is really nice.
"It's very nostalgic and when I sing it, it brings me back to my own childhood, but then it's also my daughter's childhood now, so that's probably my favorite."
Her goal is to continue sharing music in the outback.
"The best people are in those tiny little towns and they usually miss out on all the magical live music, so I definitely want to get out into more remote places and share music," she said.
She said her husband Col Huxtable was her biggest supporter and they met at a pub where a band was playing, striking up a conversation about the guitar riff.
"I am just the talent and he's everything else and I wouldn't be able to do anything without him," she said.
"If you don't believe in yourself surround yourself with people that do believe in you."
She has been nominated for two separate awards in the Independent Country Music Awards, which will be announced at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Voting for the awards in open now.
