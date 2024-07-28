Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

New drop expected for wine region as first commercial agave crop planted

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
July 28 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While McLaren Vale is known for its wine, a new beverage of choice could soon claim to come from the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth Anderson

Journalist

Editor of Stock Journal.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.