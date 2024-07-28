New drop expected for wine region as first commercial agave crop planted

While McLaren Vale is known for its wine, a new beverage of choice could soon claim to come from the region.
A one hectare block, formerly used for vines, is hosting a new planting of agave tequilana - the first commercial planting in South Australia.
The project is a joint venture between grapegrowers Oli and Tara Madgett, The Madgett Block, and plant-based technology group Vircura.
Mr Madgett said he had been looking for something to replace a block of aging vines, that had been reducing their productivity.
They made the decision to pull the vines out, while circumstances in the wine industry meant it was not economically viable to replant the area to wine grapes.
While the Madgetts had considered olive trees as an option, they decided to try something new.
He said the climate in the McLaren Vale was suited to the plant.
"Once you've done the preparation to get the area ready for planting, it is relatilvely low maintenance," he said.
He said they were using much of the existing wine set up, including irrigation and spacing, with the 1200 agave plants put in every 1.5 metres along the row, with 3m between rows.
The agave tequilina typically takes between four to seven years to mature, and during that time will produce offshoots or "pups", that the Madgetts can use to plant in subsequent blocks in the next few years.
"If we're able to replicate this every year, we will have a self-sustaining system," Mr Madgett said.
Once mature, the pina or heart of the agave is harvested to make the spirit - one plant can make about eight bottles, meaning a 1200 plant plot is at the commercial level.
Mr Madgett said he was interested in seeing if the McLaren Vale could become known for a new drink, alongside the traditional wine and more recent craft beer and distilleries that have sprung up.
"In the wine industry talk about terroir, interesting to see whether that hopefully has a positive influence," he said.
While there are several more years before they will be ready for marketing, Mr Madgett says he is keen to be part of the making of the spirit, in some form, but would also be looking at other uses, such as whether the leaves can be used as sheep feed, fire control or as a building material.
"We want to create value and utility of the whole plant," he said.
Vircura chief scientific officer Rachel Burton, a specialist in plant molecular biology and functional genomics, said the plants can also be used to produce bioethanol or in hydrogen production.
"Agave is a wonder plant that has many uses and is hardy and drought resistant, making it perfect for our climate," she said.
She said there was opportunity to use this trail to show the plant off as a "hardy plant which grows well here" and potentially build a new industry in SA.
Another area they plan to focus on is using the early years to conduct trials, such as whether sheep or woody mulch can be effective for weed control, or ways of improving growing.
Mr Madgett said they had irrigation and fertigation in place, and could see how the plants performed.
"Can we super charge it?" he said.
"They're normally grown in a desert-type environment so in the right circumstances, can we have them grow in four years rather than seven?"
Vircura general manager Adam Djekic said there was plenty of potential in this emerging industry.
"Tequila is one of the fastest growing spirits popularity-wise internationally, and it is an industry which could grow significantly in Australia over the coming years," he said.
"Agave could provide a new direction for many grape growers who want to stay in agriculture but are questioning their future viability or wanting to diversify."
