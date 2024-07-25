WA ram breeders were happy with prices at annual Bendigo ram sale

Other studs to see their August shorn Poll Merino rams sell for more than $10,000 were Glenpaen, Brimpaen, Victoria, which received $14,000 for an 18.6 micron sire, while Langdene stud, Dunedoo, NSW and Alfoxton stud, Armidale, NSW, both achieved $12,000 for their sires which measured 17.2 micron and 17.9 micron respectively and the Nerstane stud, Woolbrook, NSW, collected $11,000 for a 17.7 micron ram.