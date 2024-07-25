WA ram breeders were happy with prices at annual Bendigo ram sale

WA Merino breeders were again part of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show Merino ram sale at Bendigo, Victoria, this year and they walked away happy with their prices.
Representing WA in the sale were the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, which topped the prices last year, this year offering four August shorn Poll Merino rams and the Wise family's Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, with a single August shorn Poll Merino sire.
All up 31 studs, from Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and WA offered 102 rams and sold 81 under the hammer for an average of $4642.
In comparison, in last year's sale 77 rams sold from 93 offered at an average of $5421.
Topping the sale at $25,000 was a young March shorn Poll Merino ram catalogued in lot 13 from the McGauchie family, Terrick West stud, Prairie, Victoria, when it was knocked down to Tony Magill, Overland stud, Bogan Gate, New South Wales, which were bought over AuctionsPlus.
The 14-month-old ram is by Terrick West 0.81 and it has current wool test figures of 16.5 micron, 2.4 SD, 14.3 CV and 99.8 per cent comfort factor.
In the show ring, the ram won the champion ribbon in the All-Purpose competition.
Mr Magill said he inspected the ram at the show, but was unable to stay for the sale due to commitments at home.
"He is the first we have purchased from Terrick West," Mr Magill said.
"He has good bone and a really soft, long, rich white wool on him.
"He is also good on his feet and stands correctly.
"He is a good all-purpose sheep and hopefully he will just help create, even more so, that dual purpose or all-purpose type Merino in our flock."
Terrick West also sold the second top-priced ram, lot 16, for $20,000, to Demondrille stud, Harden, NSW.
The 14-month-old, March shorn ram had wool figures of 16.4 micron, 2.4 SD, 14.8 CV and 99.8pc CF.
Terrick West also sold two more rams at $5000 and one at $4000.
Along with the two rams which Terrick West sold for $20,000 and $25,000, there were another five rams knocked down for between $10,000 and $15,000.
The Rangeview stud, sold one of these rams when its team leader in lot four, was knocked down for $10,000 to return clients and commercial producers Harry and Melody Wilson, Yass, NSW.
Mr Wilson said they purchased their first ram from Rangeview three years ago and have been happy with how it is bred.
"We saw pictures of this ram online and we didn't come to Bendigo looking to buy a ram but when we saw him in the pen we were really impressed by him," Mr Wilson said.
"We like his size, wool qualities and wool density."
The Wilsons, who run 1600 Merino ewes, will join the ram in a small nucleus flock of ewes to breed rams for their own use.
The upstanding superfine wool Poll Merino ram, which was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn ram in the judging, is ET-bred by Rock-Bank Stevie and out of Rangeview 655.
The ram has current wool test figures of 17.7 micron, 2.5 SD, 14.3 CV and 99.8pc CF.
Rangeview's next best price was $8000 for a Poll Merino ram, which was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn fine wool ram, when it sold to a partnership of the Beverley stud, Redesdale, Victoria and Mt Challicum stud, Ballyrogan, Victoria, which were both buying from the stud for the first time.
The Rangeview 901 son has wool figures of 17.7 micron, 2.8 SD, 15.7 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Phil Hartwich, Mt Challicum stud, said he liked the Rangeview ram for its scale and wool cut, while John Barty, Beverley stud, said the ram had a great outlook.
"He has good length and stretch, stands up square and has a soft-handling wool," Mr Barty said.
The third ram Rangeview offered, which was a full ET-bred brother to its $10,000 top-priced ram, sold for $7000 to the Bocable stud, Eumungerie, NSW, while its final ram was knocked down for $6000 to a Tasmanian commercial enterprise.
The King family not only sold rams in the sale, they were also a buyer, purchasing a Poll Merino 12-month-old March shorn Poll Merino ram, that was part of a team of four offered by the Oakbank stud, Gre Gre North, Victoria, for $7000.
The ram has wool figures of 16.7 micron, 2.4 SD, 14.2 CV and 100pc CF.
Rangeview co-principal Jeremy King said for a young sheep, the Oakbank ram showed plenty of potential.
"He has a very good fine wool on him that he carries down to his belly and points," Mr King said.
"At 16 micron and 100pc CF, he meets our requirements for what we are looking to breed."
When it came to Wililoo stud it sold its August shorn Poll Merino ram for $3000 to Craig Johnston, Austral Eden stud, West Wyalong, NSW, who purchased through classer Chris Bowman.
Mr Bowman said he picked the ram out on the morning of the sale for Mr Johnston
"He has a good frame, good width of body and a long-stapled medium wool," Mr Bowman said.
The ram is by Moorundie Park 061 and has wool figures of 18.9 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.4 CV and 99.3pc CF.
Other studs to see their August shorn Poll Merino rams sell for more than $10,000 were Glenpaen, Brimpaen, Victoria, which received $14,000 for an 18.6 micron sire, while Langdene stud, Dunedoo, NSW and Alfoxton stud, Armidale, NSW, both achieved $12,000 for their sires which measured 17.2 micron and 17.9 micron respectively and the Nerstane stud, Woolbrook, NSW, collected $11,000 for a 17.7 micron ram.
