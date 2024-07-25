Optimal river conditions expected for iconic WA whitewater event

Consistent, late season rainfall will provide what is hoped to be optimal conditions for this year's 51st Avon Descent race.
Paddlers are gearing up to take to the water, which is sitting at 0.7 metres in some areas, with fantastic conditions expected the whole way through.
Avon Descent president, Greg Kaeding, said the water levels should make for a fast and exciting race, navigated by both paddlers and power competitors.
"With the lack of rainfall early in the season, it's just been an ideal build up into good solid rainfall late in the season," Mr Kaeding said.
"Our expectation is to have a good flow all the way from Northam through to Perth.
"The white water sections are looking really good at the moment."
So far, about 450 competitors have participated in events in the lead up to the Avon Descent, with 250 crafts registered to hit the river for the event on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.
However the festivities will kick off well before the competitors reach the starting line, as Northam celebrates the annual Bilya Festival on the Friday night (August 9).
The family-friendly event will offer free rides, food trucks, fireworks and a street parade to Minson Avenue, right by the water.
Shire president, Chris Antonio, remembers the street parade from when he was a kid, saying it was a much-loved part of the Avon Descent.
He recent rainfall should make for an exciting race.
"We've had a fair bit of rain this week, the river levels are good, and are probably just going to get higher from here," Mr Antonio said.
"It'll be nice in crisp in Northam at that time of the year, anyone coming to Northam, I would definitely say to rug up."
The event lures thousands of people to the riverside each year and is one of the major calendar events for the town of Northam, which sees a surge in tourism over the weekend.
"There are plenty of vantage points to catch all the action," Mr Antonio said.
Last year's momentous 50th anniversary received funding from the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.
"We're really appreciative of additional funding which will support the longevity of the Avon Descent," Mr Kaeding said.
