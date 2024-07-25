Farm Weekly
Home/News

Pilots killed as two helicopters crash in cattle muster

July 25 2024 - 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two muster pilots have been killed when their helicopters crashed in WA's Kimberley region. Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
Two muster pilots have been killed when their helicopters crashed in WA's Kimberley region. Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Two pilots have been killed when their helicopters crashed at a remote cattle station in WA's Kimberley region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.