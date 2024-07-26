"Almost the perfect animal" impresses judges at annual sheep and wool show

Success in the Dorper and White Dorper judging ring at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, for the Veitch family's Kaya Dorper and White Dorper stud, Narrogin, continued this year, claiming top honours in the ram classes of both breeds and also the supreme exhibit in the Dorper section.
This year, the Veitchs, who have been showing at Bendigo since 2015, exhibited 10 White Dorpers (six ewes and four rams) and 10 Dorpers (six ewes and four rams) and they were all praised highly by judge Christo Harmse, Gunnedah, New South Wales.
Leading the charge for the Kaya team in the Dorper judging ring was an upstanding ram which Mr Harmse sashed the supreme Dorper exhibit in a close decision.
"He is almost the perfect animal and a very good representation of the breed," Mr Harmse said.
"I went for it as the supreme exhibit over the grand champion Dorper ewe exhibited by the Brummy's Black stud, Bangham, South Australia, as I believe it will have the biggest influence on the breed in the years to come with the number of lambs it will get on the ground," Mr Harmse said.
"The ewe was as good in her own right, it's just that going forward the ram is going to have a far bigger impact on our breed.
Mr Harmse said the ram was very muscular and carried a lot of meat in his hindquarter.
"He also moves extremely well for his size and muscling which is important.
"His conformation is really as good as you can ask for plus he had length, depth and width."
Prior to being named the supreme Dorper exhibit, the 2022-drop ram, which has already been used in the stud, sashed the grand champion and senior champion Dorper ram.
The ram earned the right to compete in the champion judging after finishing first in its class for Dorper rams over 1.5 years but under 2.5 years, ahead of three other rams.
The well-made and well-muscled, twin-born ram is by Kaya 200231 and it was no stranger to winning ribbons in the show ring as it had placed first in the August-drop ram class at the Dorper Sheep Society of Australia's national show last year at Dubbo, NSW.\
The ram weighs 114.5 kilograms and had scans of 51mm for eye muscle depth and 6mm for fat.
Also in the Dorper ram judging, Kaya exhibited the junior champion Dorper ram and reserve senior champion Dorper ram.
Mr Harmse said the junior champion ram from Kaya showed a great potential to be a top stud sire in the future.
"He has the length, depth and width you look for and plenty of muscling all over," he said.
"He is very well-structured and hard to fault."
"He is a top young ram and a very good example of the breed."
Prior to winning the junior champion ribbon, the ram won its class for Dorper rams under 1.5 years born between August 1, 2023 and September 30, 2023 in front of six other rams.
The twin-born ram is by Kaya 210939.
The reserve senior champion Dorper ram exhibited won the class for rams under 1.5 years born between May 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023.
It is a twin and is by Kaya 210881.
When it came to the grand champion and senior champion Dorper ewe exhibited by Brummy's Black, Mr Harmse said it was a fantastic ewe.
"She is very feminine, has the perfect female shape and carries the meat where we want it," he said.
"She is an asset to the breed."
Dell Dorpers, Moama, NSW, exhibited the junior champion and reserve junior champion Dorper ewes, reserve senior champion Dorper ewe and reserve junior champion Dorper ram.
In the White Dorper judging the Kaya stud couldn't repeat its feats of the past two years and was unable to claim the supreme White Dorper title, which went to a ewe from the African stud, Moama.
The ewe, which claimed the supreme White Dorper sash was also sashed the grand champion and senior champion White Dorper ewe.
Mr Harmse said the ewe has a beautiful feminine shape and also has good depth, power and a good topline.
"I think that ewe is just an absolute example of being feminine but still has enough meat qualities," he said.
The August 2019-drop ewe is by African 170606 and out of the three-time national champion ewe, African 170026.
African also exhibited the junior champion and reserve junior champion White Dorper ewes, while the Aberline stud, Hay, NSW, exhibited the reserve senior champion White Dorper ewe.
In the ewe classes two of the Kaya's six ewes placed first.
While the Kaya ewes didn't go on to win any champion ribbons, the stud's four rams excelled each winning a class before some went on to win champion ribbons.
The most successful of the stud's rams was a May 2022-drop ram by Kaya 200341, which has already been used in the stud.
It was sashed the grand champion and senior champion White Dorper ram and Mr Harmse said it was an extremely well-balanced sire.
"It has great depth, length and width and parades very well for a ram which carries so much muscle," he said.
"He is an outstanding ram and a great example of the breed."
The 113kg ram stood in the championships after initially winning its class for rams over 1.5 years but not over 2.5 years, ahead of five other rams.
Kaya was also successful in the junior White Dorper ram championship with a May 2023-drop ram which was sashed the junior champion White Dorper ram.
The ram by Kaya 210265 was in the champion line-up after placing first in the class for rams under 1.5 years, born between May 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023.
Mr Harmse when sashing the junior champion, said it was an outstanding young ram which shows all the correct characteristics for a top stud ram.
"He is very well-balanced with length and depth plus he has good muscling," he said.
The Wirlinga Park stud, Wirlinga, NSW, exhibited the reserve senior champion White Dorper ram and the African stud, exhibited the reserve junior champion White Dorper ram.
The Kaya stud also recorded good results in the Olsson's Southern Region 15th Annual Supreme Dorper and White Dorper sale, which was held on Sunday following the judging.
In the sale Kaya achieved the $8500 top price for its supreme Dorper exhibit and grand champion Dorper ram, Kaya 220709, when it sold to return buyers the Crozier family, Willcannia, NSW
The Croziers also bought the sale's second top-priced ram, Kaya White 220354, which was sashed the grand champion White Dorper ram for $5500 and Kaya 230306, which was the junior champion White Dorper ram, for $3000.
Ben Crozier said the rams had a good mix of phenotype and figures and the top-priced ram would be used in their stud, Black Jack Dorpers, which was established last year.
Kaya sold two other Dorper rams under the hammer for $2000 and $1200, as well as two other White Dorper rams at $2000 and $1250.
Also in the sale Kaya offered six White Dorper ewes and five Dorper ewes, which failed to sell under the hammer but post-sale negotiations saw them all find new homes.
Dell Dorpers sold the top-priced ewe in the sale for $2000 to Brummy's Blacks stud.
