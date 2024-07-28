Poll Merino sire from Highbury stud to find a new home in Queensland

An upstanding Poll Merino sire from the Blight family's Seymour Park stud, Highbury, found a new home in Queensland while it was at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week, when it sold privately for $20,000.
The August shorn, medium wool ram was purchased by the Wilson family, Wilgunya stud, Dirranbandi, Queensland.
Wilgunya co-principal Max Wilson said it was the first time they had purchased genetics from the Seymour Park stud and they were impressed with the ram when they saw it in the pens at the show.
"We have only been doing our Poll stud for the past couple of years and we are wanting to get a bit more consistency in it in terms of type and we think this ram will help us do that, as the Seymour Park stud is very consistent in the type of animals they breed," Mr Wilson said.
"He is a good woolled ram with a long-stapled white wool which he carries all the way down."
In the show ring, the ram was sashed the reserve champion August shorn medium wool ram and reserve champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram behind the show's eventual supreme champion from the Collinsville stud, Hallett, South Australia.
The six-tooth ram, which was also sashed the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ram at the Wagin Woolorama this year, is AI-bred by Moorundie 102.
It has current wool figures of 21.4 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.6 CV and 98.3 per cent comfort factor.
