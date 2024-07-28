Farm Weekly
Poll Merino sire from Highbury stud to find a new home in Queensland

By Jodie Rintouil
July 28 2024 - 2:00pm
The Seymour Park stud, Highbury, sold this August shorn, medium wool Poll Merino ram for $20,000 to the Wilgunya stud, Dirranbandi, Queensland. With the ram were Elders WA stud stock manager and Seymour Park classer Nathan King (left), Wilgunya co-principal Max Wilson and Seymour Park stud co-principal Clinton Blight. Photo by Jodie Rintoul.
An upstanding Poll Merino sire from the Blight family's Seymour Park stud, Highbury, found a new home in Queensland while it was at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week, when it sold privately for $20,000.

