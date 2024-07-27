Long trip across the Nullarbor was worth it for WA sheep breeders

An impressive team of WA Merino and Poll Merinos didn't let the State down when they made the trip across the Nullarbor to this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.
As in past years, the WA rams and ewes showed WA is home to some of the best Merino breeding programs in Australia, with a number of entries making it through to the very last stages of judging after the two days of showing.
By the end of the show, which attracted Merino and Poll Merino exhibits from every Australian State, the WA team of 40 Merinos and Poll Merinos (38 rams and two ewes) from 13 studs, had collected a swag of ribbons including 16 broad ribbons.
The WA entries received plenty of positive comments from the judges, resulting in a number of the top awards heading to WA, but at the end of the day they were pipped by two South Australian studs - Collinsville stud, Hallett and Mulloorie stud, Brinkworth and Tintinara, that took home the top four ram and ewe awards and the supreme ribbon.
In the end it was the Collinsville stud, which claimed top honours in the Merino judging ring and took home the supreme ribbon with an upstanding August shorn medium wool Poll Merino sire.
When the Collinsville ram was announced the supreme exhibit, medium wool Poll Merino judge Wayne Button, Manunda stud, Tammin, said it was very close between Collinsville's ram and Mulloorie's champion ewe of show.
"There was certainly a lot of discussion between us and it took time to come to a decision as it wasn't easy to split them, as they are both magnificent specimens," Mr Button said.
"In the end we went for the Collinsville ram for his overall wool quality and structure.
"He ticks most of the boxes.
"He has a beautiful long staple, a great backend and fantastic constitution.
"His structure is immaculate and basically fault free.
"But that is not to take anything away from the ewe as she is as good as you will see."
When the Collinsville ram received the supreme ribbon, it marked the first time the stud had exhibited a supreme champion at Bendigo.
The 163 kilogram, PP ram, which is by Collinsville Cruden 365, started on its winning ways when it won its initial class for August shorn medium wool Poll Merino rams showing six or more permanent teeth ahead of six other entries.
From there it went on to be sashed the champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram and grand champion August shorn medium wool ram.
When it received the grand champion August shorn medium wool ram sash, medium wool Merino judge Warick Kopp, Towalba, Peak Hill, New South Wales, said it was a big, robust ram with a big, square backend.
"He has a really gutsy, quality medium wool and there is a lot of it," Mr Kopp said.
"I think we should be proud to have a sheep like this in our industry."
After this the ram then went onto be sashed the grand champion August shorn ram and then champion ram of show, before it received the supreme ribbon.
In the ring the ram carried wool figures of 20.1 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.8 CV and 99.2 per cent comfort factor.
But it wasn't only Mulloorie's champion ewe of show, which the Cruden 365 son, had to beat to win the supreme ribbon, before it came up against the ewe, it outclassed the grand champion March shorn ram which was also out of the Collinsville team to win the champion ram of show title.
Taking home the grand champion March shorn ram ribbon for Collinsville was a young strong wool Poll Merino sire that was still carrying its lambs teeth.
Strong wool judge Rick Keogh, Terrick stud, Blackall, Queensland, said the young ram was a wonderful all-round sheep.
"He has excellent depth and stretch, is very even in the wool all over which he carries all the way down," Mr Keogh said.
"He is a magnificent animal for a lamb and has a huge future in front of him."
Along with being sashed the grand champion March shorn ram, the ram was also sashed the grand champion March shorn strong wool ram and champion March shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram.
The 125kg PP son of Collinsville Lustre earned the right to compete for the champion ribbon after winning its initial class for March shorn, strong wool Poll Merino rams showing no permanent teeth ahead of 17 other rams.
The ram had wool tests of 21.9 micron, 3.0 SD, 13.6 CV and 99.4pc CF.
Along with winning the top two rams awards, Collinsville also won the national pair of the year title for an August shorn ram and ewe pair to top off an excellent showing for the stud.
Fine-medium wool judge Russell Jones, Darriwell stud, Trundle, NSW, said it was a unanimous decision to award the champion ribbon to the Collinsville Poll Merino pair.
"We were looking for a team where the ram led the team and this was certainly the case with this team," Mr Jones said.
"He is an upstanding ram and matched with an equally impressive ewe.
"They are a very well matched and even team."
The Collinsville team consisted of the stud's supreme champion and also the stud's reserve grand champion August shorn medium wool ewe exhibit.
The ewe had wool figures of 20.4 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.4 CV and 99.5pc CF.
While the Collinsville stud took home the top two ram ribbons, the Mulloorie stud matched it by winning the top two ewe ribbons.
Leading the Meyer family's Mullloorie team's ribbon collection was an outstanding, August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ewe, which was sashed the champion ewe of show ahead of a young March shorn strong wool Poll Merino ewe from the stud.
When the August shorn ewe received the champion ewe of show ribbon, superfine wool judge Murray Power, Airlie stud, Walcha, NSW, said they were two outstanding ewes from the Mulloorie stud.
"The August shorn ewe has a big list of positives," Mr Power said.
"She has size, depth, an excellent structure, wool cut and wool quality.
"She is just so hard to pass, she is an outstanding ewe."
The four-tooth ewe's run to the top started when it won its class for August shorn, medium wool Poll Merino ewes showing not more than four permanent teeth.
From there it was sashed the champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ewe, grand champion August shorn medium wool ewe and grand champion August shorn ewe before it received its champion ewe of show ribbon.
Mr Button said the Mulloorie ewe was an outstanding ewe which was hard to fault.
"She covers a lot of ground, has a soft white wool which has huge staple length and is really good behind," Mr Button said.
The ewe, is a granddaughter of a Willemenup sire the Meyer family purchased for $20,000 a number of years ago, while it carries Nyowee E340 bloodlines on its dam side.
It has wool figures of 18.4 micron, 3.3 SD, 17.9 CV and 99.3pc CF.
Collecting the grand champion March shorn ewe ribbon for Mulloorie was a strong wool Poll Merino ewe that had just cut its two teeth.
Mr Keogh said the Mulloorie March shorn ewe was a beautifully made ewe and extremely safe to breed from.
"She has a beautiful barrel, covers a lot of ground and is well covered all the way to her toes," he said.
The ewe was also sashed the grand champion March shorn strong wool ewe and champion March shorn strong wool Poll Merino ewe.
It is by Mulloorie Elliot, which is a son of Mianelup Ross, and it has wool figures of 22.0 micron, 3.2 SD, 14.7 CV and 98.5pc CF.
A third South Australian stud, Orrie Cowie, Warooka, was also among the big winners exhibiting the national March shorn ram and ewe pair.
Mr Kopp said the Poll Merino pair from Orrie Cowie was a standout.
"They are a very even pair, they both are long-bodied types and heavy wool cutters," he said.
The ram in the pair was by Orrie Cowie King George and had wool figures of 21.1, 2.6 SD, 12.3 CV and 99.8pc CF, while the ewe was by Orrie Cowie Titan 08 and had wool figures of 18.3 micron, 2.8 SD, 15.0 CV and 99.8pc CF.
While the WA exhibits may not have taken home the top ram and ewe awards, they still had plenty of admirers not only in the judging panel but there was also plenty of interest from Eastern States' breeders looking to source new genetics.
Leading the way in the WA team and exhibiting three different champions was the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan.
Collecting the highest award for Rangeview was an exceptional August shorn superfine sire which was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn ram and unlucky not to be sashed the grand champion August shorn ram ahead of the Collinsville supreme champion.
When the Rangeview sire was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn ram, Mr Button said it was unlucky not to win the grand champion ribbon ahead of the Collinsville sire as it was not a unanimous decision.
"He is a beautiful woolled ram with excellent coverage," Mr Button said.
"He also has excellent size for his type.
"He is a fantastic ram in his own right."
The six-tooth sire was also sashed the grand champion August shorn superfine wool ram and champion August shorn superfine wool Poll Merino ram.
When it won its first champion ribbon Mr Power said it was a magnificent sire with great balance.
"He is a very productive, sirey ram with a big spring of rib, beautiful soft muzzle and a great superfine wool," Mr Power said.
"He also has an exceptional underline, he is as good underneath as he is on top in terms of his wool quality and coverage."
The ET-bred ram is by Rock-Bank Stevie and out of Rangeview 655.
It has wool figures of 17.7 micron, 2.5 SD, 14.3 CV and 99.8pc CF.
Also in the superfine section, Rangeview exhibited the reserve champion August shorn superfine wool Poll Merino ram.
Mr Power said this ram wasn't far behind Rangeview's champion ram and was very similar in style but it just wasn't as heavy cutting.
The four-tooth ram, which was sashed the champion superfine wool Poll Merino ram at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo and champion fine wool Poll Merino ram at the Wagin Woolorama this year, is by Claypans Thunder.
It carried wool tests of 18.2 micron, 3.2 SD, 17.4 CV and 99.2pc CF.
But it wasn't only in the superfine section where the Rangeview stud tasted success - it also was right up among the action in the fine wool section when a Poll Merino ram from the stud was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn fine wool ram, behind a Poll Merino ram from Koonwarra stud, Boorowa, NSW.
Fine wool judge Jock MacRae, Eilan Donan stud, Metcalfe, Victoria, said the Rangeview ram had outstanding balance, was good underneath and had a nice, bright, white wool.
"He is top notch in regard to everything you look at," Mr MacRae said.
The ram was in the grand champion line-up after firstly winning its class for August shorn, fine wool Poll Merino rams show no more than four permanent teeth in front of five other rams and then being sashed the reserve champion August shorn fine wool Poll Merino ram behind the Koonwarra sire.
The ram, which was sashed the champion superfine wool ram at this year's Wagin Woolorama, is by Rangeview 901 and has wool figures of 17.7 micron, 2.8 SD, 15.7 CV and 99.9pc CF.
The Ledwith family's Kolindale stud, Dudinin, was also right up there at the end of the judging when a March shorn Merino ram from the stud was sashed the reserve grand champion March shorn ram behind a Collinsville young Poll sire.
When it received this ribbon, Mr Keogh said it was an outstanding young ram with good stretch.
"It is a pure wool sheep with a beautiful skin and a rich white wool," Mr Keogh said.
Prior to receiving its reserve grand champion ribbon the young ram won its class for March shorn medium wool Merino rams, showing no permanent teeth ahead of three other rams and then went to be sashed the champion March shorn medium wool Merino ram and grand champion March shorn medium wool ram.
Mr Kopp said for a ram with just its milk teeth, it had a big future ahead with plenty of top attributes.
"It has impressive growth for a lamb, a great wool type, great structure and squareness, a soft muzzle and is a true wool cutter," he said.
The AI-bred ram is by Collinsville Duke 332 and out of a Kolindale Lustre blood ewe.
It had wool figures of 20.5 micron, 3.4 SD, 16.7 CV and 99.3pc CF.
Also starring for Kolindale was its supreme exhibit from this year's Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo, when it was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn strong wool ram and champion August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram.
Mr Keogh said the six-tooth Kolindale ram had tremendous scale and covered a lot of ground.
"He is close to the complete package as his size and structure is complemented by beautiful, rich strong wool which he carries really well all the way down," Mr Keogh said.
When sashing the Kolindale ram the reserve grand champion August shorn strong wool ram behind a Merino ram from the Glendonald stud, Mr Keogh said both rams were magnificent animals, but he went for the Glendonald ram as it was a squarer and carried a bit more wool but there wasn't much in it.
The 186.5kg Kolindale ram is AI-bred by Wallaloo Park 422 and out of a Collinsville Majestic 986 blood ewe.
It has wool figures of 22.5 micron, 3.8 SD, 16.8 CV and 97.9pc CF.
The Mullan family's Eastville Park stud, Wickepin, was another to collect a grand champion ribbon when an August shorn Poll Merino ram from the stud was sashed the grand champion August shorn fine-medium wool ram.
Mr Jones said he had a beautiful outlook and was blown away by the ram when it came out in its first class.
"He is a big, long ram with great scale and excellent bone," Mr Jones said.
"He covers a lot of ground and his volume is something to behold due to his length, depth and width.
"He also has a lot of good quality fine-medium wool all over, as well as a tremendous staple and purity for his type.
"He is hard to fault and demonstrates the great direction our industry is heading in terms of breeding."
The ram started its progression to the top, when it won its class for August shorn, fine-medium wool Poll Merino rams showing six or more permanent teeth in front of seven other rams and then was sashed the champion August shorn fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram.
The ram, which is by East Mundalla Masterbuilt 30, which was purchased at the East Mundalla on-property sale more than five years ago for $15,000, carried wool figures into the ring of 18.7 micron, 3.1 SD, 16.8 CV and 99.7pc CF.
The Blight family's Seymour Park stud, Highbury, also went home with a couple of broad ribbons when an August shorn Poll Merino ram from the stud was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn medium wool ram and reserve champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram, behind Collinsville's eventual supreme exhibit.
Mr Button said the Seymour Park ram was a very good woolled sheep with a good structure, but it just didn't quite have the scale of the Collinsville sire.
Fellow medium wool judge Mr Kopp said it was an upstanding ram with a well-filled in backend and a really safe white wool all over.
The Seymour Park sire also finished second behind the Collinsville supreme champion in their opening class for August shorn medium wool Poll Merino rams with six or more permanent teeth, that attracted seven entries.
The ram, which is AI-bred by Moorundie 102, is no stranger to broad ribbons as it was sashed the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ram at this year's Wagin Woolorama.
In the ring it carried wool figures of 21.4 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.6 CV and 98.3pc CF.
The House family's Barloo stud, Gnowangerup, rounded out the WA studs to win a broad ribbon in the judging ring.
Catching the judge's eye for the Barloo stud was a March shorn strong wool Merino ram which was sashed the champion March shorn strong wool Merino ram.
Mr Keogh said the two-tooth ram had a beautiful outlook and was a good all round safe sheep with great balance.
"He has a beautiful topline and length of body, stands up well on perfect pastons and is well-covered in a good strong wool," he said.
"He has plenty of potential to grow and go on to be a top sire."
The ram is by Barloo Dominator 431 and had wool figures of 19.6 micron, 3.5 SD, 18.0 CV and 99.3pc CF.
In the highly contested All-Purpose class, it was the Terrick West stud, Prairie, Victoria, which came out on top exhibiting both the champion and reserve champion in the competition.
The champion, which weighed 107.5kg had wool figures of 16.5 micron, 2.4 SD, 14.3 Cv and 99.8pc CF, to go with scans of 36.5mm for eye muscle depth (EMD) and 6.5mm fat, while the reserve champion weighed in at 127kg with wool figures of 16.1 micron, 2.6 SD, 16.2 CV and 99.8pc CF and scans of 41mm EMD and 6mm fat.
Both rams were grandsons of Wallaloo Park 60.
