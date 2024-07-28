Full program of events for annual expo in WA's Mid West

There will be something for everyone at this year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.
The biggest change of note is the date.
Unlike previous years when it was held on a Wednesday and Thursday, this year, the expo is on Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9.
The idea behind the date change is to encourage visitors to spend a bit more time in the Mid West and take advantage of nearby attractions.
The two-day event officially kicks off at 8am on Thursday, with the official opening ceremony starting on the main stage from 9.30am.
The main stage is where a lot of events will take place.
This includes cooking demonstrations with the Tastes of the Mid West sessions - the first being from 10.30am on the Thursday.
Paul Brown from Keep the Sheep will also be addressing the audience a couple of times, talking about the campaign that is challenging the Federal government's agenda of ending live sheep exports by sea, by May, 2028.
For the children, Ladybird Entertainment will have live shows over the two days.
The fashion parades are always a drawcard, with one fashion parade at 2pm on Thursday and another one at 12 noon on Friday.
The working dog demonstrations are always a popular attraction and this year will be no different at the working dog arena.
Following demonstrations on Thursday, the Elders Amateur Working Dog Competition will be held on Friday.
School students and community/sporting groups will test themselves in the Agwest Machinery Tractor Pull Competition, in the machinery area, on Friday afternoon.
Other attractions include the Beaut Ute competition, the Young Farmers Challenge and the Walter Chip Stunt Show.
The Dongara Lions ride-on train will be taking people around the grounds.
There will be free bouncy castles, facepainting and craft in the Kids Zone, while in the Home and Living Pavilion, there will be many displays, as well as wine, spirit and produce tasting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.