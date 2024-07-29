Grass Patch farm back shearing after 20 years

Sheep have always been a part of the Sanderson family farming program, but when John Sanderson built a machinery shed last year, he never expected it would be used as a shearing shed.
Last weekend, a mobile shearing team set up shop at Mr Sanderson's main farm in Grass Patch, where they sheared more than 580 sheep, producing the first bales of wool the family had seen for 20 years.
"I'm not a sheep farmer, I'm known for being a constant cropper," Mr Sanderson said.
The last time Mr Sanderson remembered shearing on the property was when he was 15 years old.
At the time, the family decided to scale up the cropping side of the business, and so the sheep left the farm.
However, each summer, Mr Sanderson agists a large flock of sheep sometimes up to 1500 to eat self-sown crops on his 6000 hectare cropping area.
"We've got one boomsprayer, so if we get a good summer rain, we're under the pump big time," Mr Sanderson said.
"They're (sheep) like a second boomsprayer in the summertime, and instead of spraying a paddock three times, I spray it once, and keep the pressure on it with the sheep.
"Sheep are a vital part of our system, we just don't run them through the winter.
"We've toyed with the idea of bringing in dry sheep instead of agisting, but they were worth so much for so long, and it was risky."
This year's seeding was the driest start Mr Sanderson had ever seen, so he made the decision to swap out 350 hectares of canola for some field peas he had stored.
The plan was to seed the peas without using pre-emergents or sprays to take the pressure of the paddock, fix some nitrogen into the soil and then slash the crop.
The paddock resulted in a mix of peas, self-sown wheat and barley crops and ryegrass.
At the end of seeding, Elders Esperance stock agent Bill Turnham called Mr Sanderson to say that he had a line of blue tag wether lambs looking for a new home.
"We were struggling for water really badly, but it just so happened that the two (field pea) paddocks have got dams with not a bad amount of water in them which is more just good luck than good management," Mr Sanderson said.
"I thought I'd buy a little bit, and he talked me into getting 560 I only wanted about 100 because I didn't really want to do anything with them.
"All I wanted them for was to selectively graze out all of the self-sown (cereals) and the ryegrass.
"He talked me into buying all of them, but I'm glad he did, because it was the right decision."
Mr Sanderson imagined the lambs would gain a few kilos on a pea, grass and self-sown cereals combination and then he would sell them off as store lambs.
Over the course of a month, the lambs gained between four and six kilograms and had three inches of wool on them, prompting Mr Sanderson to bring in a mobile shearing team and prepare them for the heavy lamb market.
The Bay of Isles Shearing team came out to the property last weekend, with a team of four shearers setting up inside Mr Sanderson's machinery shed.
"I remember thinking the whole time, "is this really worth all the mucking around? Sheep work is hard enough as it is, it's hard enough shearing with a proper shed," but they were a really good crew of shearers, and the rouseabout, it just couldn't have been easier," Mr Sanderson said.
"I can't tell the shearers enough how much I appreciated it, working on a trailer is not as good as a shed, but they were happy to hook in and do it," he said.
As for the cropping side of the business, Mr Sanderson said he was going to struggle to make money on this year's program as the dry conditions continued on the southeast coast.
The current year to date rainfall onfarm is 130 millimetres and last year the rainfall total was 220mm.
Ironically, the sheep could be a saving grace for this year's bottom line.
"We bought them for a good price, the lamb price is going up and they're putting on weight," Mr Sanderson said.
"My break crops are not looking great, my canola, beans and lupins germination is very patchy."
Mr Sanderson said the sheep have done an immaculate job at cleaning up the ryegrass from the field pea paddock instead of using chemicals.
The peas continue to grow well with the sheep grazing them, however the stocking rate is low.
"I know it's a joke that there's no money in sheep, but the way we've done it this year, it looks like we're going to make a profit," Mr Sanderson said.
Mr Sanderson knew he was fortunate to not have carried his new flock through the worst of the dry summer, and that some farmers in the area had to foot the cost of carting hay and water during these months.
Moving forward, he hopes to have the Bay of Isles crew back to do it all again soon.
In dry years, Mr Sanderson said he would repeat this year's experiment again and put aside a couple of hundred hectares of country to grow vetch or peas for hungry lambs.
"I've got no problem if there's some sheep looking to be bought next year, if it works out price-wise and I've got some country left out of cropping," Mr Sanderson said.
"I'm not scared to buy them and shear them, I'll gladly do it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.