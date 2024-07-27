Established Koorda farm on offer after a century of Arrow family ownership

Marlow Farm is a realistically priced, genuine offering of an established, sustainable, co-joined farming enterprise that has been held by the same Koorda family for almost a century.
The 732-hectare farm is characterised by a range of medium, productive red mallee and salmon gum loams and clay/loams to soft light brown loams and sand loams.
It has large stands of original timber and is mostly open, clean country.
It has been farmed using a sustainable, well-considered cropping rotation that has included canola, lupins, field peas and a significant pasture phase.
Nearly 40 per cent of the property is pasture that will be spray-topped in readiness for the 2025 season.
Marlow Farm is being marketed by Nutrien Harcourts WA agent Rex Luer.
It has an asking price of $7.95 million.
The property was established by English immigrant John "Jack" Arrow in 1926, when the young surveyor selected the land at Ninghan, and has been farmed by generations of the Arrow family ever since.
Jack named the farm Marlow after the club on the Thames, where he had rowed in the English summers.
The charismatic farmer and instrument maker was highly regarded in the region.
He was exempt from conscription as a primary producer and precision mechanic, but enlisted anyway, and was killed in action at Tobruk on Good Friday, 1941.
The property was handed down through his widow Marion, sons and then grandsons, having incorporated a neighbouring farm Wally's, which was owned until his death by Jack's friend and fellow veteran Wally Le Fevre.
In the early 1960s, Jack's sons John and James formed the J&J Arrow partnership, taking over from their mother to continue the family farming legacy.
The brothers acquired more land over the following decades.
James Arrow died in 1984, leaving his part of Marlow to John's children.
When John retired in 2018, the Marlow Farming Partnership was established in the name of his wife Fleur, and their children Stephen, Judith, Kim and Penelope and continued the farming business.
The family, with the assistance of Farm Management, has maintained a strong production history.
It currently shows a very healthy 1.69 tonne per hectare 10-year cereal average yield and 1.89t/ha five-year cereal average yield which represents very good value given the record demand being experienced for broadacre land in WA.
There are nine freshwater dams as well as a connection to the government scheme water supply from four separate water meters.
A fencing program has been in place for many years.
Farm building improvements include a modern, steel-frame and iron 32 metre x 18m x 6m machinery storage, numerous general-purpose sheds that have been built over time, a 21m x 5m concreted and powered workshop, about 900t of granular fertiliser/grain storage, two boomsprayer fill points, 50,000 litres of onfarm fuel storage, more than 400t of grain silo storage and two modest homesteads.
Mr Luers said the sellers welcomed offers on smaller parcels, but reserved the right to accept any offer conditional on the entire property being sold.
