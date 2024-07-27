Farm Weekly
Home/News

Established Koorda farm on offer after a century of Arrow family ownership

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
July 27 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Marlow Farm is being marketed by Nutrien Harcourts WA agent Rex Luer. It has an asking price of $7.95 million.
Marlow Farm is being marketed by Nutrien Harcourts WA agent Rex Luer. It has an asking price of $7.95 million.

Marlow Farm is a realistically priced, genuine offering of an established, sustainable, co-joined farming enterprise that has been held by the same Koorda family for almost a century.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Belinda Hickman loves telling stories about the great ag people doing interesting things in farming and the regions. She writes and co-ordinates Farm Weekly's monthly Ripe feature magazine, co-ordinates and contributes to its market-leading property coverage and covers education, politics, agribusiness, health, the arts and other issues important to farming families and regional communities.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.