Floods, fires and freight disruptions: WA transport boss calls for action

Freight systems are the lifeblood, which run through the body of commerce that is Australia - underpinning the movement of agricultural products across the country and connecting regions to cities and ports.
So what happens when the lifeblood cannot reach major organs in rural WA?
At a recent Agribusiness Australia event, Western Roads Federation chief executive officer Cam Dumesny said road and rail network closures were becoming more frequent and caused major disruption for freight providers.
As such, Mr Dumesny said a national plan was needed to fix this, which took into account all freight systems and solidified the supply chain.
He said the country would otherwise come to a standstill.
"Our road and rail networks have been shot - how many freight disruptions do we need for something to change?," Mr Dumesny said.
"We have a National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy that is currently in its sixth year and did its review after five years, yet nothing tangible came out of it.
"That's the problem we have the government talks about this until the cows come home but nothing ever changes."
Stretching across more than 1600 kilometres, the Eyre Highway and Trans-Australian Railway, on the Nullarbor Plain, are critical west-east transport routes.
Since 2020, extreme weather events, including flooding and bushfires, have forced the freight links to close on five separate occasions.
The longest being 12 days in January of that year for road, and three weeks for rail in both November 2022 and March 2024.
The only detour from Perth to Adelaide is 6300km, which takes more than double the time to complete.
It is a similar story in northern WA, where last year's one-in-100-year weather event took out the Fitzroy River Bridge and large sections of the Great Northern Highway.
Inbound supplies were squeezed, supermarket shelves were stripped bare, residents struggled to access fresh food and a quarter of the nation's agricultural area was essentially cut-off.
Meanwhile, trucking companies were forced to travel from Perth via South Australia and the Northern Territory to access the Kimberley region.
The detour route through the middle of Australia was 72pc or 2200km longer by distance and came with a hefty price tag.
"Realistically, there is no viable route east-west if we lose the Eyre highway and rail, as generally the Great Central road would also be taken out," Mr Dumesny said.
"If we lose the Great Northern Highway above Port Hedland, then the only route is Perth via Port Augusta SA to Katherine NT, then into the Kimberley.
"That return trip is equivalent to driving from Calais, France on the English Channel to Vladivostok, Russia on the Sea of Japan."
Mr Dumesny said it was not known exactly how much road closures cost the economy each day, but estimated it could be in the millions.
He said it was not just the direct cost of transport, but also the value of what it was carrying.
"For example, even one road train carrying fresh produce may have a few hundred thousand dollars on board," Mr Dumesny said.
"Considering there are nearly 100 road trains ferrying fresh produce in-and-out of WA weekly, that figure could quickly hit tens of millions per day - especially when you add a rail disruption.
"We are currently working with the Northern Territory Road Transport Association and an artificial intelligence company to determine a figure, as to how much the Kimberley flood closures cost.
"While it is not clear, we do know it is significant, not just in direct cost but also undermining confidence in investment."
Mr Dumesny said as there was not enough money to harden every railway line and road, governments had to start thinking differently.
He said approach should not be single-minded and policy needed to focus on developing efficient freight systems that integrated road, rail, sea and air.
"Taking a look at vulnerable regions like the Kimberley, common user storage facilities could be developed to remove monopolies," Mr Dumesny said.
"The facilities could be used to store products during disruptions and/or buffer stocks to supply regions with essential supplies while the transport industry adjusts (while there are closures in place)."
Looking ahead, Mr Dumesny said there were positive signs that the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy had picked up on the need for resilience in the system.
However he said strategic defence was also required.
"With investment now being made in hardening northern bases, consideration must be given to how they are logistically sustained from major supply centres in south east Australia," Mr Dumesny said.
"Logistic resilience is as much of a challenge for defence as it is for the civilian community.
"Secondly, while we accept the move towards net zero, the reality is alternative fuel vehicle options are still not commercially viable without subsidies and in the numbers we need.
"Therefore, the short-term focus has to be on productivity - being more productive means using less vehicles to move the freight tasks, resulting in lower costs and lower emissions."
Curtin University associate professor of supply chain management and logistics, Dr Liz Jackson, said there was disaster in the national maritime freight, road transport and rail performance.
She said air transport was also not without its challenges, referring to the Federal government's decision to block Qatar Airways from running much-needed additional weekly flights.
"How is agribusiness supposed to work and grow when four out of four of our transport networks are underperforming?," Dr Jackson said.
"How could we expect to achieve growth and prosperity when four out of four are failing us?"
Dr Jackson said performance of Australia's ports was "frighteningly embarrassing" with the efficiency of Fremantle Port ranked in the bottom 20pc by World Bank.
As an island nation that is export dependent, she said Australia should have the best performing ports in the world.
"Why does all this matter and why do we need a spotlight on freight and the agri-food supply chain?
"Freight is the lifeblood that keeps the agri-food and commercial sectors circulating it needs to be nurtured, protected, celebrated and uplifted."
Dr Jackson believes the national freight strategy needs to further develop two aspects resilience and systems thinking through multi-model transport networks.
She said resilience did not necessarily mean investment, but understanding and acknowledging the growth-limiting situation the country was now experiencing as a consequence of "poorly performing" freight systems.
"(Resilience) means implementing a strategic plan to address these essential areas of instability and disruption that are inhibiting performance for example, maritime ports and the east-west railway line," Dr Jackson said.
"Finally, it means monitoring how these improvements have lessened the impacts of disruptions."
Dr Jackson said systems thinking means considering how virtues of all modes of transport can be leveraged to lower costs and speed deliveries.
"It also means including consequences of expansion in freight modelling," she said.
"For example, metropolitan growth is a bonus for local councils, but will transport infrastructure meet the expectations of inner city dwellers for example congestion, pollution, noise, parking?"
