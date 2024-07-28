Victorian Jack Owen publishes book to help people become better farmers

When Jack Owen steps into his office he allocates time for tasks he values at $1000 an hour.
He places emphasis on forecasting budgets, future trading opportunities, when and where to sell prime lambs and stress-testing his business in a range of scenarios.
"I use that time for high-value tasks and categorise them as $1000 an hour tasks, whereas fixing a fence or feeding sheep is a $25 an hour task," the Ballarat farmer said.
"Both are definitely important in a farming business, but you really need to work out how you're spending your time and what your return on time is."
Mr Owen won the Young Champion Award at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo last Friday night, receiving a $500 RB Sellars voucher and industry recognition.
The 29-year-old manages his family's farming business Emuvale Pastoral at Mount Emu, west of Ballarat.
Mr Owen was born and raised on his parents' property for 30 years, but it was not until a few years ago when the reality of farming - and the pressures that come with the job - sunk in.
Left feeling unhappy and dissatisfied, Mr Owen started speaking to farmers he respected about how he could become a better farmer.
What started off as a handful of chats farmers led to discussions with more than 250 mixed-farming primary producers across Australia.
It was ultimately the catalyst behind his new self-published book You are not your farm.
"You are somewhat shielded by the ups and downs of what goes on in farming when growing up, mainly because you're not a key decision maker in the business or have skin in the game," Mr Owen said.
"Soon as you step into that role of a key decision marker, you're exposed to the reality of farming."
Mr Owen's family's 300-hectare operation includes a breeding base of 3000 Primelamb-composite ewes.
A concept the book considers is how farmers should detach their emotions from farming when making crucial business decisions.
Mr Owen said it was a theme that arose regularly when speaking to farmers, and in layman's terms meant farmers should "keep their egos in check".
"When there is emotion removed from key decisions, you are making a decision for the greater good of the business rather than the greater good of your ego," he said.
"It's all about focusing on your key profit drivers and knowing what the farm has to look like to align with what you want in life."
Shifting the mindset away from reactive decision making, and being more of a proactive operator was another key theme raised by farmers Mr Owen deemed successful.
As a result of the feedback from farmers, Mr Owen introduced benchmarking to his farm and identified key profit drivers, along with a list of value-driven goals about how he wanted his life to look in 20 years.
The benchmarking was run by Farm Owners Academy as part of a three-year business program.
A key performance indicator in the program on the Owen's looked at dead lamb weight per hectare.
The family considered how they could intensify their operation, using soil fertility, better pasture utilisation, grazing management and stocking rate principles to drive their change.
"We've gone from five ewes per hectare to 10 years per hectare," Mr Owen said.''
"As I was implementing it and seeing positive shifts in my own life and business, I thought if it can help me, it has the potential to help a lot of other farmers."
The book was published in April and since then, more than 500 copies have been sold via Amazon.
"I never saw myself as an author a couple of years ago.... I didn't like English at school," Mr Owen said.
The book provides examples of successful farming businesses and how these strategies were implemented on respective farms.
"Even though I'm a sheep farmer, it's not just specific to sheep farming... it's designed to be a short and easy read for a range of farmers who want to run a successful farming enterprise," Mr Owen said.
