Farm Weekly
Home/Multimedia

WAARC celebrates the next generation of innovative WA ag scientists

By Rhys Tarling
July 27 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Postgrad students from Curtin, Murdoch and the University of Western Australia were given their moment in the sun on Friday morning at The Maali, Perth Zoo, having made the first cut for WAARC's (WA Agricultural Research Collaboration) Scholarship Program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.