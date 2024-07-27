WAARC celebrates the next generation of innovative WA ag scientists

Postgrad students from Curtin, Murdoch and the University of Western Australia were given their moment in the sun on Friday morning at The Maali, Perth Zoo, having made the first cut for WAARC's (WA Agricultural Research Collaboration) Scholarship Program.
The program's scholarship totals $2.25 million, which will be doled out to a final selection of 12 students, as part of the State government's $25m investment in to WAARC.
The scholarship recipients' research spans across a multitude of ag sectors, including grains transformation, climate resilience, agricultural technologies, Aboriginal science engagement, and more.
Following WAARC director Kelly Pearce's opening remarks, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis stepped up to the podium to extend her congratulations to the scholarship recipients.
"The future of agricultural innovation, research and development in WA is in good hands, with the inaugural recipients of this visionary scholarship program," Ms Jarvis said.
"This exciting initiative not only supports recipients studies and research projects, it also lays the foundations for future innovations and contributions to the agriculture industries as their careers progress.
"I want to wish all the scholarship recipients all the best with their future studies and I look forward to hearing their outcomes."
The minister then presented a scholarship certificate to each student.
Three guest speakers also shared their insights with the audience Dr Jo Wisdom, Dr Gaus Azam and Dr Hayley Normal.
Throughout the presentation, there was ample opportunity for students and industry professionals to mingle and discuss their research.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.