Woolmarket gains ground in positive sale before annual mid year recess.

The Australian wool market gained some welcome ground this week in all centres, with the Western Market Indicator lifting seven cents a kilogram to close at 1254c/kg on Tuesday.
The Fremantle sale returned after a week hiatus this week to sell for only a single day, with the offering of 4769 bales resulting in 4198 successfully sold.
The one-day Tuesday sale in WA failed to get the advantage of the final day push the Eastern Market Indicator achieved, even though the prices received were still positive and were in the range of 5 to 20c better than the previous closing quotes.
The overall national result left the market on a positive note which is often the case when it heads into a three-week recess with the EMI ending a total of 17c/kg higher realising 1124c/kg and 29,784 bales sold from the 31,960 offering across the country.
Nutrien senior accounts manager wool, Cameron Henry, said it was a pleasing finish to the wool market this week, with all microns finishing in positive territory heading into the recess.
"Fremantle was a one day sale due to limited quantity, and a two day sale in Melbourne and Sydney," Mr Henry said.
"Fremantle ended up 5-15c/kg dearer with the larger gains at the medium to broader end of the market.
"There was about 11 per cent passed-in, in Fremantle; however, (in our catalogue at least) most of these were sold post-sale, with only a handful of lots remaining.
"This was helped no doubt by the dearer market in the east on Wednesday.
"Melbourne saw gains across all microns from 10-50c/kg.
"The largest of these was 40-50c at the 17 and 18 micron mark."
Mr Henry said much of these gains could probably be attributed to currency movements however, everyone would be happy to go to the break on the back of the positive finish.
It was a sellers' market with conditions such they also coincided with a significant drop in the value of the Australian dollar against all the major trading foreign exchange pairs.
Some individual sale lots received some extraordinary gains above market rates and well above the pre-sale broker valuations provided to growers a pleasing outcome in a tough year.
The strongest gains were at the finest end of the Merino sector which spiked upwards of 65 to 80c/kg.
Again the best performers were individual lots exhibiting the best of style strength and low VM (vegetable matter) readings.
The largest European top maker exerted some buying intent within this segment which forced all other competitors to up their ante as far as willingness to pay the spot price goes.
Crossbred wools did not miss out on the end of season push as most of the wools sold 10 to 20c dearer.
The broadest edge of broader than 30 micron was the exception by drifting slightly as that area continues to be affected by the lack of classing/preparation and type of wool, with the composite infusion difficult for buyers to place with any great confidence.
A reminder there will be no sales for the next three weeks, with sales resuming the week commencing Monday, August 19.
