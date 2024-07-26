Farm Weekly
Home/News

Woolmarket gains ground in positive sale before annual mid year recess.

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
July 26 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolmarket gains ground in positive sale before annual mid year recess.
Woolmarket gains ground in positive sale before annual mid year recess.

The Australian wool market gained some welcome ground this week in all centres, with the Western Market Indicator lifting seven cents a kilogram to close at 1254c/kg on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.