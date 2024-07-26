Mia Davies steps back from retirement to stand for Federal seat

Mia Davies, the former The Nationals WA and State Opposition leader, will stand for Federal Parliament at the next election, reversing a decision to retire from politics.
Citing the Labor Government's policy to end sheep exports by sea as a tipping point, Ms Davies said was also motivated by the "mountains of green and red tape" binding up the mining, agricultural and business sectors in WA.
Ms Davies said the cost of living strain on household budgets was also getting worse.
In January last year, Mr Davies announced her intention to resign from the WA Parliament at the next State election, in March 2025, after a 16-year career.
"I don't have any fuel left in the tank to go beyond that election," she said at the time.
The former Opposition and The National WA leader said she now saw an "unmissable opportunity" to represent WA in the Australian Parliament.
The fight for the new Bullwinkel federal electorate is already heating up, with well-known industry veterinarian and The Livestock Collective Holly Ludeman also indicating she will seek Liberal Party preselection for the seat.
Ms Ludeman is central to the Keep the Sheep campaign in WA against the Federal Government's policy to end live exports of sheep by sea.
The policy has also been a key catalyst for pushing high-profile grain producer and WAFarmers grain council immediate past president Mic Fels to nominate for Liberal Party preselection for the neighbouring, urban electorate of Swan.
This week, well-known pastoralist, advocate and educator Jack Carmody also announced he would stand for the Upper House in the WA parliament, as a candidate for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, in a bid to help stand up for rural communities.
The National federal leader David Littleproud today welcomed Ms Davies' decision to contest the federal seat, saying she had a strong track record of standing up for local communities and had the fight needed to keep the live sheep export industry.
"In just two years, the Albanese Labor government has shut down industries that Western Australians rely on and driven up everyday costs for families - from higher mortgages and rents to skyrocketing grocery prices at the checkout,'' said Mr Littleproud, who reportedly has spent months trying to convince Ms Davies to join the party's federal team.
"The people of Bullwinkle need to ask the question - do they feel safer and better off after two years of the Albanese Government?
"The preselection of The Nationals candidate to take up the fight for local families in Bullwinkel will ultimately be a decision for the local WA membership and in Mia Davies we have an experienced and strong contender."
Bullwinkel is centred on the local government areas of Beverley, Nothan, Toodyay and York, and takes in parts of the cities of Armadale, Gosnells, Kalamunda, Mundaring and Swan, on Perth's outskirts.
It is nominally a Labor seat, and Ms Davies could boost her chances of success with a preference swap deal with the Liberal Party.
She will campaign hard based on her track record after entering politics in 2008 representing the Agricultural Region and as a vocal supporter of regional communities and her federal colleagues.
Among her career highlights, Ms Davies was the first woman to become deputy leader of The Nationals WA in 2013, and became the first female leader of the party in 2017.
She was appointed Opposition leader in 2021, becoming the first WA National to hold the title since 1947 and only the third female in the State in the role.
