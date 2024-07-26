Farm Weekly
Oh what a feeling! Wongan graingrower wins a new LandCruiser

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated July 26 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 3:07pm
Wongan Hills graingrower Mike Shields (second right), Glenvar Farms, celebrated picking up his new Toyota Landcruiser 300 Series, which he won in an Elders national giveaway campaign which encouraged growers to buy their canola seed early through Elders, on Thursday with Elders, Wongan Hills merchandise manager Gerry Rawlings (left), Elders WA seed category manager Bill Moore, Elders, Wongan Hills branch manager Jeff Brennan and Elders general manager WA, Matt Ericsson.
Wongan Hills graingrowers Mike and Michaela Shields, Glenvar Farms, are not only thanking their lucky stars that this season is showing good potential compared to last year, but also Elders for a brand new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series valued at almost $118,000 driveaway.

