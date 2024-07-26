Oh what a feeling! Wongan graingrower wins a new LandCruiser

Wongan Hills graingrowers Mike and Michaela Shields, Glenvar Farms, are not only thanking their lucky stars that this season is showing good potential compared to last year, but also Elders for a brand new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series valued at almost $118,000 driveaway.
The Shields were the lucky winners of a national Elders giveaway campaign which encouraged growers to buy their canola seed early through Elders.
To qualify for the prize draw, which not only included the LandCruiser, but also two Polaris Ranger XP 1000 HD EPS ADC (valued at $28,995 each), clients had to purchase a minimum 200 kilograms of product from participating suppliers, BASF, Nuseed, Pioneer Seeds, Pacific Seeds, AGF Seeds and RAGT between September 20, 2023 and May 3, 2024.
The Shields, who are longtime Elders clients, found out in mid-May they were the winners of the LandCruiser, but only took possession of the car this week.
Mr Shields said he couldn't believe it when he received the phone call from Elders, Wongan Hills branch manager Jeff Brennan, saying they had won.
"We are certainly very excited as we have never had a LandCruiser before," Mr Shields said.
"I haven't even sat in one, we just haven't been able to justify buying one."
The Shields, who have bought canola off Elders for about 15 years since GM canola came on the market, this year have 10,000 hectares in crop which includes 4000ha of canola (Raptor and Hunter varieties), which was planted dry at the end of April.
Mr Shields said it was a tough start to the season with little to no rain before the end of May, but it had turned around in the past two months.
"It's a lot better season than last year, which was probably our worst in 30 years, there is potential there," he said.
Elders WA seed category manager Bill Moore said the purpose of the campaign was to make a statement to the market that Elders is a major distributor of canola seed across Australia.
"We were really happy with the traction we got out of the campaign," Mr Moore said.
"It allowed us to showcase to the industry across the nation in terms of how versatile the products are across all States and different environments and also to give the whole industry support around new technology."
The two Polaris Ranger XP100s were won by GJ & JA Sheel Pty Ltd, Yarrawonga, Victoria and MA & SJ & JF Puntoriero, West Wyalong, New South Wales.
