Centenary celebrations continue as Bolgart CWA ticks over 100 years

The Bolgart branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) may be the second regional branch to launch in WA in 1924, but there's some debate about whether Nungarin was actually the first.
The light-hearted rivalry was put aside for Friday's 100th birthday celebrations as the Bolgart branch members came together with nearby CWA members from Toodyay and Perth metropolitan branches.
The event was attended by newly-appointed State president, Felicity Edwards, who congratulated the ladies on the longevity of the branch.
Branch president Brenda Clarke said they had always been renowned for friendship and plenty of enjoyable catch ups with "way too much food".
"I'm so happy with the turn out, it's been a lovely day," Ms Clarke said.
"I've got a great bunch of ladies (helping me) who I really appreciate."
Ms Clarke has been a CWA member for seven years and said the members were all great friends.
"We always have a great laugh and a lot of fun together," Ms Clarke said.
The branch raises funds for the local community, including the Bolgart Primary School each year.
"We just keep enough money to keep ourselves going and everything else goes back to the community," Ms Clarke said.
Ms Clarke said about 10 years ago membership stagnated at the branch, but the ladies held strong and has seen support from the next generation.
"It's a real credit to them to keep it going," she said.
"Getting younger ones in has helped."
The first official meeting of the Bolgart branch took place on June 21, 1924, however in order to be officially recognised, the branch needed to send the membership fees to CWA headquarters in Perth.
By the time Bolgart held a second meeting on July 19, the Nungarin branch had already finalised its membership fees.
