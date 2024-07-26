Applause for Mia Davies, as federal candidate continues live export fight

On the day she announced her bid to stand for Federal Parliament, former State Opposition and The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies yesterday attended the annual Dowerin Downtown lunch in Perth, where she defended the WA sheep industry to widespread applause.
Ms Davies sat on a speakers panel during the event, attended by about 700 people from agriculture and its associated industries, where she fielded questions including on the live export ban, carbon farming, and her decision to enter stand as a candidate for the Federal electorate of Bullwinkel.
WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis also attended as a speakers panel member.
Addressing the Albanese government's export ban, Ms Davies told the gathering that as a representative of farming communities and as part of a farming family, "we feel it deeply in our bones, that our government can do this to people, who are simply trying to get on with the job, doing the very best that they can, with very minimal support and subsidisation from Federal and State government''.
"It is unfathomable to me that they can make this decision on the politics or ideology, instead of based on science,'' Ms Davies said.
"We need to get better at telling our story, and make sure we are presenting our best face forward, as the future of farming and agriculture is so exciting.''
Cranmore farmer, Intergrain director and Shire of Moora president Tracy Lefroy, who was on the panel with Ms Davies, said from the get-go the consultation process for the live sheep export ban was terrible and much more had needed to be done on a State and Federal level.
"There was such disregard, such intent and the blinding arrogance that we had no position in this argument and that we were going to be told what was happening to us and our industry,'' Ms Lefroy said.
Ms Davies said live sheep exports were a plank of most farming businesses, and the flow-on effect on the supply chain would have a serious impact at a farm and small business level and hit areas such as regional health and education services.
"All of those communities will be a touch point,'' she told the gathering.
"It is just fundamental, so very wrong and just unfair.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.