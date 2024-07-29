Country music favourites heading to Esperance for only WA gig this year

One of country music's favourite duos Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckerlsey will perform their only WA gig this year at the upcoming Esperance and Districts Agricultural Society Show.
The organising committee is excited to host the pair, who will be putting on a show to remember with their seven-piece band.
The committee is also hoping to better last year's record for the most number of trade exhibits.
Planning for the show, on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, is well underway.
Applications are open for the trade exhibition - which will feature a host of agriculture products on the town's hockey fields, including tanks, machinery, boomsprayers, livestock yards and harvesters.
Bookings close on September 1.
Other show entertainment will include Queensland-based The Camp Oven King, Ron Wilson, who learned about the craft of cooking over coals and fire during his 30 years of working in bush camps west of Bourke.
He had the opportunity to learn from long-gone shearers and drovers' cooks.
Mr Wilson will be demonstrating and offering tasting.
Controlled chaos is the best way to describe the Freestyle Now BMX stunt show. Professional BMX riders perform a variety of mid-air BMX stunts over a specially designed stunt show ramp.
No performance will be the same, with the riders trying new tricks and routines to engage and excite the crowd.
The Esperance show will include a free Kids' Zone, with laser tag, bouncy castles and Richocet Circus performances and workshops.
And the schedule containing all the competitions will be released soon.
Ms McClymont is part of the country music trio The McClymonts, who won two ARIA Awards and 13 Golden Guitars at the Tamworth Country Music Festival and has appeared in the movie Spin Out and the reality TV show, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here in 2022.
Together, she and Mr Eckersley are passionate about connecting with their live audiences and tour extensively focusing on regional communities and festivals as the heartland of country music, keeping it real and convenient for fans.
Their debut album Adam & Brooke was released in 2018 and received with great enthusiasm earning them lots of accolades, and awards and reaching number 1 on the ARIA Country Album Chart.
Their second album Up Down & Sideways debuted at number one on the Australian all-genre ARIA charts.
They will bring a high-energy music performance with well-known songs and will be playing before Friday night's fireworks.
More information: Go to esperanceshow.com.au or on Facebook @ Esperanceshow.
