Lake Grace graingrowers seize the chance to gain Canadian insights

Travelling from Lake Grace to Canada requires hours upon hours of driving and flying, plus a few time zone changes, but it was well worth it for the exposure and experience according to graingrowers Leon and Sarah Clarke.
The Clarkes were among a group of approximately 40 graingrowers from all over Australia who jetted to the North American country in July for 12 days of industry and farm visits, taking in locations such as Calgary, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon and Vancouver on the Rabobank Canadian Grains tour.
Mr Clarke said having participated in a Rabobank knowledge tour previously was the catalyst for him suggesting the Canadian trip to this wife.
"I went on the Yorke Peninsula grains tour with Rabobank last year in September and it was fantastic," Mr Clarke said.
"I really enjoyed seeing the other businesses and how they operated, plus the different management techniques and different ways of doing things, so when the opportunity came up to go to Canada I asked Sarah if she was keen and she jumped at the chance."
The Clarkes were excited to see farming practices for themselves in a different environment to what they know on their own property.
"At Lake Grace we farm barley, oats, export hay and canola on our 15,000 acres," Ms Clarke said.
"So we were excited to walk through paddocks and see what the farming practices are like in Canada.
"We really wanted to see the technology Canadian growers used how they store their grain, what technology they have to consider bringing new practices into our farm lives.
"We were also interested to look at other areas of farming management that we could try to utilise ourselves."
Being able to connect with the other graingrowers from their home State and from outside of WA was a positive benefit of the tour according to Mr Clarke.
"We learned a lot from our peers, the other growers on the tour," he said.
"You learn a lot from people, lots of bits and pieces, you don't need to learn much to make a big difference."
The pair said the itinerary was well structured and diverse.
"The tour program offered a huge variety of businesses in the farming sector in Canada," Ms Clarke said.
"It wasn't just farms, we went to processors and growers, the tour covered a big range of businesses related to the farming sector so that was really good.
"They tried to cover the whole process from start to finish, from when a farmer puts their crop in until the end process."
Some of the highlights for the Clarkes were attending Ag in Motion, HyTech Production Ltd and Sunterra Market.
"Sunterra Market is in the middle of Calgary, a multi-storey building filled with fresh produce, it was incredible," Mr Clarke said.
"HyTech is an independent seed production service company so that was interesting to see, and Ag in Motion was so good we went twice."
Ag in Motion in Saskatoon is the largest outdoor expo in Canada with more than 500 exhibitors spread over 100 acres of outdoor trade show space.
"We had it in the itinerary to go for one day for only five hours," Ms Clarke said.
"But Leon and I didn't feel like we saw even a pinch of it in that time, so we requested to go back and we went back for the whole next day."
The machinery demonstrations and grain plot trials were a standout to the Lake Grace growers.
"You could get in boomsprayers and drive them yourself to see how they operate," Mr Clarke said.
"There were also seeding demos to look at throw and seed placement, there were new header models not yet in Australia and some other cool machines not yet in use in Australia.
"Plus they have plot trials at the site, all the seed breeders come and put in their trials so on the field day people can actually look at the different varieties."
Rabobank group executive for Country Banking Australia, Marcel van Doremaele, travelled with the group and said the tours were specifically designed to link their Australian clients with progressive farmers and leading food and agribusinesses across the globe.
"Over the 12 days of the tour we were able to visit leading Canadian grain farms, innovative grain businesses, grain handling infrastructure and research facilities," Mr van Doremaele said.
"The camaraderie within the group as they travelled was fantastic the time spent travelling together meant the Australian graingrowers could have really valuable conversations."
