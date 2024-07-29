CSIRO ag scientist Hayley Norman shares her insights and wisdom with WAARC

"In my view, WA has a really great history of agriculture science that's been adopted by industry, and to keep the sector thriving," Ms Norman said.
That was the view of Dr Hayley Norman, one of three guest speakers at the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration (WAARC) presentation at The Maali, Perth Zoo, last Friday morning.
WAARC announced its first cohort of 23 postgraduate scholarship students as part of a new program to inspire future leaders and grow agricultural innovation in WA.
The Postgraduate Research Scholarship Program will provide successful applicants with top-up scholarships to the value of $24,000 a year for up to three and a half years, to support living expenses while completing their PhDs.
Ms Norman shared with the audience her experience as a CSIRO agriculture scientist.
She grew up in Perth city and loved biology and agriculture struck her as an avenue in which to do many different things.
"So I completed my studies in agriculture science at UWA (The University of Western Australia) and was going to become an economist until Phil Cox from UWA inspired me to study pasture ecology in a PhD," Ms Norman said.
"I did that because I'm fascinated by the strategies that legumes have evolved to persist in harsh climates, and the way they avoid bad seasons and grazing animals."
In her PhD, she studied at a hillside in Syria, which had been subject to decades of different grazing intensities and fertiliser applications.
"I looked at how individual plant species evolved, often in different ways, to manage those challenges," she said.
"It's a narrow subject really, but it allowed me to volunteer for plant germ plasm collection trips."
She joined CSIRO in 2000, and a nine-month contract on sustainable grazing on saline lands blossomed into a rewarding 24-year career.
"Now I'm a team leader and manage various research portfolios for CSIRO," Ms Norman said.
"CSIRO has been a fantastic place to work and that's mainly thanks to the people I have a great team at CSIRO and I'm very privileged to work with them."
Ms Norman had a simple message for the scholarship recipients embrace the opportunity to work in multi-disciplinary teams.
"Work with people you wouldn't normally work with," she said.
"I've had some great projects based in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan; they've happened through an evolution of relationships I've developed with people in the industry.
"The other message is work with farmers and work with industry as much as you can, that's where the great ideas happen."
