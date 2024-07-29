Industry reacts to ministerial reshuffle after Murray Watt is moved aside

A front bench reshuffle has provided new Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins, with an opportunity to build a stronger relationship with the sector after the departure of predecessor Murray Watt.
The industry has taken the time to react to the announcement and welcome Ms Collins.
Sheep Producers Australia chief executive officer (CEO) Bonnie Skinner said the organisation wanted to acknowledge and welcome the appointment of the Tasmanian MP and senator Anthony Chisholm, as assistant minister, to the Federal agriculture portfolio.
Ms Skinner said Sheep Producers Australia thanked Mr Watt for his professionalism and engagement, acknowledging the many issues faced during his tenure.
"I look forward to working closely with Ms Collins in her new role as agriculture minister and Mr Chisholm as assistant minister to the agricultural portfolio," Ms Skinner said.
"This is an opportunity to start a fresh dialogue and focus on the issues impacting our producers and the key priorities for the Australian sheep industry.
"The Australian sheep industry is an integral part of Australian agriculture.
"Australian sheep producers contribute not only to the provision of high-quality and nutritious protein for both domestic and international markets but provide substantial employment opportunities and investments that bolster rural and regional communities."
Sheep Producers Australia will continue to work closely and collaboratively with producers and the broader industry supply chain to strengthen agriculture's relationship with the government and advocate for good policy that benefits and sustains the industry.
The Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC) said the announcement of the new minister for agriculture was an opportunity for Ms Collins to take fresh eyes to the agriculture portfolio and reset the relationship with the sector.
ALEC chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said despite shuffling the deck chairs, it was clear the current government had, so far, deliberately treated Western Australian farmers with contempt by prioritising politics over evidence and tacitly endorsing activists working against the sector.
"The last minister's shameful ban of live WA sheep exports will leave a difficult legacy for the new minister, as the entire agriculture sector is united in fighting against this unjust ban," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"While Minister Watt packs up his desk and moves over to his new office ready for a fresh start, he leaves WA farmers packing up their businesses with no such opportunity.
"WA sheep farmers and their rural communities have been decimated by the Albanese government live sheep ban.
"Normally we'd be writing that we look forward to the opportunity to work with a new minister and welcoming them to the job.
"While we are hopeful they will surprise us with their support for the sector, we are sceptical that anything will change and we will continue to have a government that, from the top down, is actively working against us."
He said ALEC and the industry were committed to coming to the table with an open mind.
"We hope the new Minister can as well, otherwise WA farmers can expect more of the same," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
National Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke also welcomed the new appointments.
"The agriculture portfolio holds enormous strategic importance," Mr Jochinke said.
"The farm sector is central to Australia's climate and energy plans, as well as our economic prosperity.
"Most importantly, a thriving farm sector means quality, affordable produce for Aussie families amid cost-of-living pressures.
"We hope Minister Collins will be a champion for sensible policies to support and grow our farm sector."
He said having Mr Chisholm added more horsepower to the portfolio and acknowledged Mr Watt's tenure.
"Minister Watt's time will most likely be remembered for its heated conflicts with the sector from live sheep, to water buybacks, to the biosecurity tax proposal and visa disputes," Mr Jochinke said.
"There's no doubt we've seen some policies that have deeply impacted and enraged our sector.
"But we also acknowledge his partnership and willingness to work with the sector on sustainability, establishing the workplace tripartite working group, and delivery of enhanced funding for biosecurity.
"His commitment to normalising our trade with China and ensuring Australian agriculture didn't end up with a bad deal in the EU free trade agreement will also be remembered well."
Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman Barry Large welcomed the incumbent minister and assistant minister and acknowledged Mr Watt's service to the important ministerial role.
Mr Large said the new combination of agriculture and small business portfolios for Ms Collins made sense.
"Having the right support measures in place will ensure our farmers can continue producing food and fibre for Australians and other parts of the world that we export to with our high-quality products," Mr Large said.
"We welcome continued engagement and close collaboration to ensure this support is fair and equitable and pragmatic, and the voice of Australian grain producers is clearly understood and included in decision making and policy development processes."
GPA interim CEO Pete Arkle said Mr Chisholm's experiences in government and his new portfolio combination would also be valuable in these processes of collaboration and listening to farmers about ways to solve the challenges they face- and to continue producing food and fibre sustainability and affordably, with more certainty.
"GPA looks forward to meeting with Ms Collins and Mr Chisholm again in the near future to discuss these critically important issues," Mr Large said.
"It is important that we work together to ensure grain producers can continue playing our vital part doing the work we do to make grains one of the biggest contributors to the agricultural economy and therefore the street of our local communities, small businesses in regional communities and the nation."
