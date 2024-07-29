Farm Weekly
Industry reacts to ministerial reshuffle after Murray Watt is moved aside

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated July 29 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
The now former Minster for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt had a polarising tenure in the portfolio. Picture by: Tamara Hooper.
A front bench reshuffle has provided new Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins, with an opportunity to build a stronger relationship with the sector after the departure of predecessor Murray Watt.

Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

